WALLINGFORD — The town’s annual celebration is this weekend.
Wallingford Day 2022 is Saturday and will feature a tag sale, bicycle parade, a DJ, games, and a fireworks show.
“We did it last year,” said Maria French, Wallingford Day coordinator. “It got postponed by the weather but we did have food trucks and fireworks. This year we have the usual tag sale; we have music, we have fireworks, and outside of that we also will have water balloon related activities and games, and face painting at the rec area.”
Wallingford Day is open to everyone who wants to celebrate the town, said French. Many of the lead coordinators are local teachers who turn their attention to planning it once school lets out.
The big draw for the event is the town-wide tag sale.
“Everyone loves a tag sale,” said French. “I feel like that’s the secret heart of Wallingford Day, is everybody out on the street talking to each other.”
The event is almost back to normal following the pandemic years, said French.
During the pandemic, organizers looked for things people could engage with that didn’t encourage them to gather in large groups. One activity was residents decorating wooden shipping pallets. While that’s not part of this year’s activities, said French, folks are more than welcome to decorate pallets or put out the ones they made previously.
The fireworks show is set to begin at 9 p.m., she said.
“Everyone comes for the fireworks,” said French. “People love fireworks. Everybody who may be disagreeing about anything in the world right now, pretty much everybody loves fireworks.”
The fireworks will be provided by C&C Fireworks, a local company.
“Our fireworks guy, he has been committed to keeping our price affordable so we’re paying I think the same as we did last year,” said French, complimenting Chuck Greeno, C&C’s co-owner. “He’s been great to work with.”
At the select board meeting on July 5, board Chairman Nelson Tift publicly thanked Barbara Kaminski for donating $3,500 to the fireworks display.
Folks interested in walking around Wallingford will find many shops open, as well as a scavenger hunt to be completed.
“We’re going to have a scavenger hunt all around town, which is going to be fun and get people to walk around and look for things,” said French.
Morgan Over and Shannon Pytlik are organizing the bicycle parade and recreation area games.
Over said that she’s a bicycle enthusiast who’s hoping to boost bicycle-related recreation opportunities in town.
Line-up and decorating for the bicycle parade will begin at 2 p.m. at the True Temper parking lot with the parade kicking off at 3 p.m. The route will go down Railroad Street to the recreation area.
After that it’s time for water balloon volleyball, a water balloon launching contest, kickball, wiffle ball, and other games.
“We also have a temporary tattoo station, and there’s already a basketball court so kids can play,” said Over.
The event has its own Facebook page, facebook.com/wallingfordday/, with updates and information. According to a post made Sunday, the day’s event schedule is as follows:
Food trucks, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring Sustainable Eats, Vermont Bliss, and Jamerica all in the center of town.
Also from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. are Library Lawn Activities; the Dolly Parton Imagination Library sign up and Diversity Display.
Games on the Baptist Church lawn from 10 a.m. to noon. The MINT Boiler Bus stomp rocket is at the library from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Wallingford Rotary will host games, hula hooping, hot dogs, and ice cream on North Main Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
From 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. there is an electric car expo at Dr. Baasch’s driveway, also on North Main Street.
The location of the pie eating contest hasn’t been determined, but it will be from 11 a.m. to noon.
The town-wide scavenger hunt is from noon to 2 p.m.
Will Baker will sing classic country songs from 2 to 4 p.m. at 322 South Main Street.
DJ Brett Myhre will provide tunes at the recreation area from 5 to 9 p.m.
