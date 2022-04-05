WALLINGFORD — After a few mass resignations, the town is taking steps to rebuild its Recreation Committee, this time on firmer ground.
At its March 21 meeting, the Select Board voted unanimously to adopt a mission statement for the Recreation Committee with attached guidelines.
“Our mission is to serve the needs of the community through quality facilities and parks and by offering lifelong learning through recreational and cultural programs,” reads the statement, as it was unveiled by Select Board Chair Nelson Tift.
Board member Kathy Luzader and board member Bruce Duchesne drafted the Recreation Committee’s new documents. Tift said they included many bylaws and guidelines, which he offered to read if necessary, though none said it was.
In January, the last three members of the Recreation Committee resigned all at once. Its chair had resigned back in December. This was the second time in recent years that the committee saw members leave en masse. The committee and board have been at odds about several items, but the major one was the hiring of a recreation director. The committee argued the position was needed and would be beneficial to the town, while the board was generally opposed to the idea, citing the cost, though some board members were more sympathetic to the notion than others.
After the committee resigned, the board said it would have to focus on Town Meeting Day issues, but would revisit the recreation issue later. Two people had submitted letters of interest in being appointed to the new committee should it reform.
“I think part of the issue with the Recreation Committee in the past has been that they’ve had nothing to work with,” said Luzader. “They haven’t had a mission statement, they haven’t had guidelines and bylaws.”
Tift said the board wanted a mission statement from the Recreation Committee so there wouldn’t be major disagreements between it and the board, and that it wouldn’t duplicate the efforts of the Conservation Committee.
“I think it’s fairly clear that the committee that’s created, assuming we create the committee, will understand a lot better what we’re kind of looking for from them,” he said,
“My thought is that when someone wants to come onto the committee, we hand them one of these and say this is the mission statement and these are the guidelines,” said Duchesne. “Read them, and if you agree with them and agree to follow them, you’re welcome to be on the committee. If you’ve got an issue with them, you don’t belong on the committee.”
Before voting on the mission statement and guidelines, the board agreed, at the suggestion of board member Justin Jankus, to add language allowing committee members to petition the board for any needed rule changes, and to outline a process in which the committee can research grant funding opportunities.
Jankus said he believes some of the issues the last committee had was it didn’t have much clarity on when and how it could ask for funds.
This is the first time in recent memory the board has created a committee from scratch, said Tift.
Luzader noted that other towns have mission statements and guidelines for all of their committees and commissions. They give people serving on them clarity over what’s expected so there are less problems.
