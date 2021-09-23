WALLINGFORD — American Rescue Plan Act funds probably can’t be used for most of the ideas residents have been suggesting, said the chairman of the Select Board at a forum on Wednesday.
By 2022, the town will have received $583,204 from ARPA. It has received some of those funds already, as checks are being split between this year and next.
“This is still very early in this whole process,” said Select Board Chairman Nelson Tift. He and Selectman Bruce Duchesne represented the board at the forum, which drew approximately 20 people.
“However, at this point, it’s really unclear. And even having read what we have, I still don’t know what we can’t do with that money. Some of it’s pretty clear, some of it isn’t.”
He referenced articles in the Rutland Herald about Rutland City’s discussions on how it might use its ARPA funds, but said many of those things hoped for likely will be ineligible.
“I hope that nobody here tonight thinks that everything we hear is going to happen,” he said.
Relatively few project ideas were floated at the meeting itself. Mainly people talked about the processes through which funds might be distributed. There was a document handed out with a list of several ideas already presented to the board.
According to the document, Town Clerk Julie Sharon suggested digitizing land records; recouping lost town income from fines and fees; and perhaps a dog park.
Chris Hayes, of Simons Operations, suggested several water infrastructure needs be met using ARPA funds. Eric Davenport, of Wallingford Rescue, suggested some equipment upgrades for the squad. Michael Luzader said funds could be used to leverage money for the Gilbert Hart Library’s roof repairs. Abbey Harlow submitted that funds be used for a path at Stone Meadow. Delinquent Tax Collector Jill Stone Teer suggested improving broadband from the Sparkle Barn to the Danby-Wallingford town line.
Other suggestions ranged from improving infrastructure to assisting people who’d lost income from the pandemic.
Eric Hall, regional planner at the Rutland County Regional Planning Commission, said he’s been tasked with helping towns navigate the spending of the ARPA money. The Vermont League of Cities and Towns is helping, as well, and has come out with a tool to help towns calculate lost revenue.
“There’s a lot still to be learned, but there’s also a lot of groups working together to understand the complexities of this funding,” he said.
The federal government took public comments on spending rules over the summer and released an interim final decision, which is expected to become finalized in the fall, he said. Generally, towns can spend the funds on broadband, water and sewer infrastructure. They can also use it to recoup lost funds from the pandemic, which is where some options on projects might open up.
“The goal is to meet the pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger and equitable economy,” he said.
Towns have until 2024 to obligate their ARPA funds, and another two years to see it actually be spent, according to Hall, who advised towns to take their time and consider their options.
“The money is in the bank, but you also don’t want to get too far ahead of yourself without being clear,” he said.
Michelle Kenny, owner of the Wallingford Block, a fixture of the town’s center that she’s working to rehabilitate, said she’d like to see a clear procedure for allocating the money. Anne Awad, president of the Highland Water District, agreed.
Kenny said in her case she’s seen the cost of building materials skyrocket and wondered whether that could be quantified and reimbursed. Awad said that while she wouldn’t ask ARPA funds be spent on her district, she said the water infrastructure it ties into could use work.
“I think we, as a Select Board, need things to be black and white, not shades of gray,” said Duchesne, “because ultimately, if somebody from the federal government comes back five years from now and says, 'hey, this wasn’t really eligible,' the town is going to be on the hook to reimburse the federal government that money.”
