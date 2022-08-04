WALLINGFORD — The select board has set the tax rate at $0.3939.
It voted to do so at Monday’s regular meeting. Last year’s rate was $0.3936, according to a memo from Town Clerk and Treasurer, Julie Sharon.
Wallingford’s homestead education tax rate is $1.4439, down from $1.5634 last year, while the non-homestead education tax rate is $1.5517, down from $1.6214 in the previous year.
A property’s tax rate is made up of the appropriate education tax rate plus the town rate and charged per $100 of a property’s assessed value.
According to Sharon’s memo, the town’s newly lodged grand list is $2,329,492, down slightly from last year’s amount of $2,320,037.
The local agreement tax and the tax rate for Fire Districts 1 and 3 haven’t been determined, according to Sharon.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.