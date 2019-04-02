WALLINGFORD — The draft permit for a 2.2 megawatt solar facility to be built off Creek Road has been filed with state regulators.
Elizabeth Schilling, hearing officer for the Department of Public Service, filed the proposed decision with the Public Utility Commission on Monday. According to filings, parties have until April 8 to respond. Afterwards, the PUC can make its final decision about whether to grant the project a certificate of public good, necessary to obtain prior to start of construction.
According to the proposed order, the project is owned by Wallingford Solar LLC, run by Thomas Hand. It’s based on Bonnet Street in Manchester Center. The project itself has an address of 139 Creek Road, Wallingford, and will take up 17 acres of a 49.6 acre parcel that once served as a gravel pit and hot-mix asphalt plant.
Undeveloped woods borders the project to the north and west, while rural residential areas border the south. To the east are “active industrial operations,” thought the filing doesn’t specify what these are.
The project will be reached by an existing access road that would extend another 1,971 feet. The array itself will consist of 9,504 solar panels, all facing south, raised to a height of 10 feet. There will be two new utility poles installed to carry three-phase power to lines owned by Green Mountain Power. The project will be enclosed by a 7-foot high fence with gaps in the bottom to allow small wildlife through.
Construction is expected to take 20 weeks, and about 7.5 acres of trees will need to be cleared. Agents of Wallingford Solar testified that noise will be limited to normal construction activity, taking place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays as needed. There won’t be any construction on state or federal holidays or Sundays unless allowed by the PUC and it’s requested by the solar company.
Once the project is built, sounds it emits will be minimal, according to filings.
Wallingford Solar filed the petition for a certificate of public good on Sept. 6. In October, the Rutland Regional Planning Commission filed a public comment saying the project is consistent with the Rutland Regional Plan. Also in October, Wallingford filed a comment in support of the project. A public hearing for the project was held Nov. 7, and while several members of the public attended, none made a comment. Later that month, the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation made a filing saying the project wouldn’t harm any archeological or historical sites.
