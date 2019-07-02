WALLINGFORD — The town and its neighbor, Tinmouth, are trying to figure out exactly where their borders are so no one gets taxed twice.
At Monday’s Select Board meeting, the board, after speaking with Tinmouth Town Clerk Gail Fallar, opted to table the matter until it could confer with former Wallingford Town Clerk Joyce Barbieri, who had done research on the issue.
Fallar said in a Tuesday interview that for many years the towns have been using property maps to determine what properties are in which town for the purposes of tallying their grand lists. There had been some confusion in the past, and in 2017, an agreement was reached between the towns that held, among other things, all of the Taylor property on West Hill Road being in Tinmouth.
According to the minutes of the March 18 Wallingford Select Board meeting, the board voted to put the Taylor property back on its grand list at Barbieri’s suggestion.
“She said the land had been in the Town of Wallingford since 1793 and the house since 1859,” the meeting minutes read. “She explained a disagreement as to the exact location of the house — whether it was in Wallingford or Tinmouth — had surfaced a number of times over the last several decades.”
The minutes state that this became an issue during Wallingford’s most recent reappraisal.
“It was noted the land, tennis court and pond were removed from the grand list as part of an errors-and-omissions process at a Select Board meeting in August of 2017,” reads the minutes.
Also, the minutes state that selectman Nelson Tift, who is now the board’s chairman, said former board member and former board chairman Bill Brooks had talked with the Tinmouth Select Board in an attempt to resolve this. According to the minutes, after further discussion, Selectman Bruce Duchesne moved, with a second from selectwoman Rose Regula, to direct Wallingford Assessor Lisa Wright to rescind the August 2017 actions and, “add the house, tennis court and pond value to the grand list, then notify the Town of Tinmouth.”
The board voted 4-0 to do this. According to the minutes, the board makeup at the time was Duchesne, Gary Fredette, John McClallen and Tift.
Wright said in a Tuesday interview issues like this aren’t uncommon, given the age of the records involved. She said the two towns have looked into hiring a surveyor to determine where the town line is, but both towns would have to vote to accept the survey results.
Fallar attended Monday’s Select Board meeting to answer any questions the board had. She said she hadn’t been sent by the Tinmouth Select Board. She discussed the contents of a letter the Tinmouth board sent Wallingford on June 13 asking it to abide by the 2017 agreement until the location of the town line could be formally settled.
