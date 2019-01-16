FAIR HAVEN — A local man was arrested after the alleged injury of another man and failing to show up to court last year to answer for simple assault, police said.
At 10 p.m. Tuesday, police said they went to River Street in Fair Haven to investigate an alleged domestic dispute, where they arrested Christopher A. Burns, 49, for allegedly injuring another person.
Police said they found there was a warrant for Burns' arrest after he didn't appear in court May 16 to answer a charge of simple assault.
Burns was charged with simple assault and domestic assault. He pleaded not guilty and was held on $7,500 bail.
He was transported to and held at Marble Valley Correctional Center.
