FAIR HAVEN — A wanted Poultney man was arrested Wednesday for failing to appear in court last year and for failing to appear for a work-crew sentence, police said.
At 4:30 p.m., police said they recognized Justin M. Allen Sr. riding in a car on Main Street in Fair Haven, and stopped the vehicle on First Street.
Allen was subsequently arrested for not appearing on July 12 to answer charges of assault, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and violating conditions of release. He was also wanted by the Vermont Department of Corrections for escape when he didn't show up for his work crew sentence, police said.
Allen was arraigned for his charges on Thursday, and his probation was revoked. He remains at Marble Valley Correctional Facility, documents showed.
