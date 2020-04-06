DUMMERSTON — State game wardens say they were able to help a woman and her grandson after they got lost Sunday on the Black Mountain trail system.
According to a statement from the Fish & Wildlife Department, Sally Stone, of Brattleboro, is an avid hiker, but she and her 12-year-old grandson, were new to that particular trail system. The two reached the peak of Black Mountain and sought to take an alternate route for their return. They hiked for an hour and began going up hill again. Stone, who has multiple sclerosis and is deaf, became tired and disoriented, so she used Facebook messenger to contact friends of hers who knew the trail and might be able to guide her. That didn’t work, but her friends went to the trailhead and honked their car horns, hoping the grandson would hear. When that failed, State Police were contacted.
Police then called Game Warden Kelly Price, who has knowledge of the trail system. By communicating with Stone through Facebook, he was able to get close enough to them where the grandson could hear his whistle. Price found them and escorted them down the mountain.
“I credit Stone’s right attitude, proper assessment of her situation and inclination to ask for help to the successful outcome of this extraction,” wrote Price in a prepared statement. “We want to remind folks to put away their pride and know when to seek assistance before their circumstances and our ability to rescue them becomes hindered due to reduced visibility and cold temperatures at night.”
Lost hikers are encouraged to remain where they are and conserve cellphone’s batteries so they can be used to call for help if service is available. All hikers should leave behind information about where they intend to go and when they expect to return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.