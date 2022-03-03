A Lincoln Avenue man is facing a felony charge after police said he robbed a Forest Street store on Feb. 18 although he told police he had been forced to do it after his life was threatened.
Charles A. Burke, 48, of Rutland, was scheduled to be arraigned in Rutland criminal court on Feb. 22 on a felony charge of burglary.
However, Burke failed to appear in court and a $200 warrant was issued for his arrest. The charge against Burke is based on an affidavit written by Detective Sean Maguire, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said police began investigating a burglary at Bellomo’s Market, on Forest Street, on Feb. 18.
Maguire said when he got to the store, he learned Officer Daniel Blanchard Jr., also of the Rutland City Police Department, had seen Burke jumping out of the store window. Blanchard took Burke into custody.
According to the affidavit, Burke agreed to speak with police. In his statement, Burke said he had been walking his dog when he saw a man he said goes by the street name, “Black.” Burke said he had purchased drugs from Black in the past but also said Black had stabbed him in November.
“Burke advised he wanted bygones to be bygones and has not had issues with him since,” the affidavit said.
Maguire said Burke told police he recently bought “up” from Black. Maguire said he knew from police work that “up” is a slang term for crack cocaine and he said Burke confirmed that was what he meant.
However, Burke claimed Black had “pistol-whipped” him and told him, “You do this or you die.”
Burke claimed Black ordered him to break into Bellomo’s and steal cigarettes. He said Black even specified the brands he should take.
He said Black stood across the street from Bellomo’s and threw a rock which broke the store’s window. Burke said Black then told him, “If you don’t go in, I’ll put one in the back of your head.”
Burke allegedly told police he went into the store, put cigarettes into a shopping cart and left. He told police he went back into the store and that’s when Blanchard arrived.
Maguire said Burke told police he didn’t know where Black went while he was allegedly inside the store taking cigarettes.
According to the affidavit, the store’s owner told police that almost $600 worth of cigarettes had been taken.
The owner of the store told Maguire that while he was cleaning up the damage from the break-in, he found the rock that appeared to have been used to break the store window.
If Burke is convicted of the charge of burglary, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.
