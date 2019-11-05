PROCTOR — The second former Vermont Marble Co. building has had its water bill lowered because no one is currently in it.
John Casella II, owner of 39 Main St., approached the Select Board at its Oct. 28 meeting to ask it to lower the number of “EUs” the building is rated for.
Water and sewer customers in Proctor are billed a flat rate depending on how many “EUs” their properties are rated for. One EU, or “equivalent use” is equal to a single residence.
“We were assessed a water charge for seven units and the building is not currently operational, so the water is turned off in the building and has been turned off all year,” Casella said. “So the charge of $6,440, we’re hoping to have abated, and we’re also asking for consideration of a reduction of the units to zero until the building is redeveloped.”
Casella bought 39 Main St. at auction in the fall of last year. It had been owned by College of St. Joseph, which got it through donation from Omya in 2014, along with the much larger 61 Main St, which was also auctioned off. Both buildings used to be part of the former Vermont Marble Co. The building at 61 Main St. was auctioned off twice, after the first buyer didn’t complete the sale. The current owners, the New Vermont Marble Co., plan to have tenants related to the hemp industry in there by winter. The owners of 61 Main St. approached the Select Board earlier in October and asked that its 10 EUs be lowered to two. The board agreed and granted the request, planning to revisit the issue when the building is more heavily occupied.
Selectwoman Judy Frazier wanted to know what Casella’s plans are for 39 Main St. and how long it might be before it’s redeveloped.
“Good question,” said Casella. “At this point, we don’t really have a deadline or even really a tentative plan.”
He said he was considering using the building for something related to the hemp industry, but that’s not looking doable right now. “... so I think redevelopment would be a function of potentially residential/mixed-use commercial, but we don’t have a solid plan to even talk about today.”
While he asked for the rate to be lowered to zero EUs, Casella said he’d be fine with it being one. It had been assessed at seven EUs.
“We certainly don’t have a problem with one unit and supporting the ability to tie in, recognizing the fact that there is water available to us, so we would certainly consider that as well, even though it doesn’t state that in the letter I wrote,” he said.
The board voted unanimously to grant Casella’s request for the building. Casella said he does plan to use the building because keeping it incurs water bills, taxes and the like.
