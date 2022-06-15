FAIR HAVEN — The water at a local mobile home park will be turned off June 29 unless a $22,000 water bill is paid.
Town Manager Joe Gunter told the select board Tuesday that notice was sent out to residents of Green Mountain Mobile Home Manor on June 10 that the water would be shut off at the end of the month.
He said Wednesday that residents will have an opportunity to speak to the board about the unpaid bills on June 28 to either pay the bill or come up with a reasonable payment plan.
According to the Vermont Mobile Home Park Registry, in 2021 there were 20 lots in the park with 12 of them being occupied. The park was established in 1960. Lot rent is $260 per month. The park is owned by the Estate of Rodney F. White. Deborah Eddy, White’s partner for 37 years prior to his death seven years ago, is the park’s administrator. According to her, the park’s ownership is being decided in Rutland County Probate Court, and she has little control over it.
The town shut the water off for a few days earlier this month, but turned it back on after the Department of Housing and Community Development raised concerns about the park residents not having had proper notice that this would happen.
According to Gunter, staff from the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO) visited with him and Selectman Jay Brown on Tuesday to discuss the park. He said CVOEO plans to help park residents look into other housing options, including the feasibility of purchasing the park themselves should there be any interest.
Gunter said the group seemed optimistic, but as of Tuesday hadn’t visited the park, though they planned to do so on Wednesday.
According to CVOEO’s website, it has a Mobile Home Program as part of its Housing Advocacy programs.
“Our goal is to give mobile home park residents greater control over their housing, through organizing and education, in order to protect and improve their housing rights and living conditions,” reads the group’s website. “Most mobile home park residents are owners and renters: They own their homes but rent the land underneath. The Mobile Home Program specializes in helping people living in mobile home parks navigate the unusual situation of being both an owner and a renter.”
Gunter said the park also owes about $25,000 in delinquent taxes. At the May meeting where the board, by consensus, agreed to shut the water off it also agreed to have Gunter initiate a tax sale on the property. Gunter said Wednesday that he hasn’t had the chance to do this because of staffing issues, but plans to.
“I’ve heard some interest from some of the landowners in the area,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll have a problem selling this one.”
The town has had issues with the park and its water bills for some time. At the meeting where it was decided the water would be turned off, several board members expressed frustration with the ongoing issue.
Eddy told the Herald last week that she has no interest in owning the park. She claimed there’s a leak that’s generating the high water bills, and that only about four residents are paying their lot fees, which cover water and sewer.
Sandrine Kibuey, director of housing advocacy programs at CVOEO, said in an email Wednesday that “Residents are not responsible for the park’s water/sewer account, the owner is in this instance, but we have not heard about any actions being taken by the owner to resolve this as of today.”
She said her group is working with park residents to connect them with programs to find them other housing.
“Community organizing is not out of the question but the process is long and has no assurance to provide what is necessary to halt any action against the park,” she stated.
