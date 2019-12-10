PROCTOR — Town Meeting Day will be the day voters decide whether or not they want to sell the Chittenden Watershed.
The Select Board opted to wait until the annual town meeting in March to seek voter input on the question they’ve been grappling with for a few months now, rather than hold a special vote in the meantime.
The Chittenden Watershed is a 1,600 acre piece of property in the town of Chittenden, owned by Proctor. It was bought from Chittenden in 1929 by the Village of Proctor to protect what was then the public water supply. The town took ownership in 1966 when it merged with the village. The town stopped using it for a water supply several years ago, but draws some income from logging contracts.
Town Attorney Alan George showed the board two draft articles the board could adopt and have on the ballot for Town Meeting Day. He said one was worded better for non-attorneys, but both would allow for easements and the retaining of timber, water, and other rights. He said the board would have to vote on a final contract, and citizens could petition for a town wide vote on that should the wish.
Talk of sale came up in October when John Gerlach, through his attorney, William Meub, asked if the town would be interested in selling it to him. Gerlach has offered $1.5 million and repeatedly asked if the board wishes to enter into negotiations. As news of these talks spread, people and entities have come forward with concerns. A little over half a dozen people, some from Proctor, others from nearby or elsewhere in the state, attended a Select Board meeting on Monday and spoke against selling the property or at least against selling it to a private buyer.
Meub said his client, who grew up in the area, lives in Florida, and owns a property adjacent to the watershed in Chittenden, expected a public vote and is in favor of it being on Town Meeting Day.
Last week, the board met with two investment firms in an effort to learn what returns it might see on investing the funds from a sale versus what it will make from logging operations.
According to minutes from the Dec. 5 meeting where the board heard from the firms Jeremy Carroll, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, said he could have revenue projections, with the town’s cooperation, within 15 days. Gary Gibbs and Kelly Kimball, of People’s United Bank, said the town might see a lower service fee if it goes with them, as the bank already manages the Mortimer Proctor Trust Fund.
The town’s forester, Andy Hutchinson, said to further log the property a logging road will be needed. He said it’s too steep to be safely accessed by logging equipment in the winter, and too wet during spring. The area, he said, has a relatively small window during which it can be safely logged.
Near the end of the discussion, Town Manager Stan Wilbur said the forester report indicates the town will see about $400,000 over the next 10 years from logging.
Justin Lindholm, of Mendon, said he believes the land is easier accessed than that, and said it’s also more valuable than $1.5 million because of the water source. He’s said in the past that the town could work with a bottling company.
Others who spoke noted the land has been used for outdoor recreation and would like to see that continue.
Meub said Gerlach made the $1.5 million offer because he believed it was necessary in order to further the discussion. He said Gerlach doesn’t intend to damage the property and was upset people thought he might.
