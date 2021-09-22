A free webinar Thursday hosted by the Rutland Community Collaborative, and featuring local speakers, will include information about preparing advance directives.
An advance directive explains how a patient wants medical decisions to be made if they cannot make the decisions or explain those decisions because of illness or injury.
Stacy Oxley, clinical manager for Visiting Nurses Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region, said the webinar will explain what an advance directive is; the various forms that need to be filled out; the importance of having an advance directive even for someone who isn’t ill; and it will give the participants a chance to ask questions of guest speakers.
Thursday’s event, which is expected to run from 5 to 6:30 p.m., will include comments from Dr. Todd Gregory, medical director of Rutland Regional Medical Center’s emergency department; Eva Zivitz, a nurse in the palliative care program at Rutland Regional; Dr. Allan Eisemann, medical director of the Foley Cancer Center and hospice medical director for VNAHSR; and Cynthia Stadler, a nurse with Bayada Home Health Care.
The speakers will talk about “situations where they cared for patients who were really ill and didn’t have advance directives and the challenges it place on the (emergency department) team or whatever medical team is treating them as well as the burden it places on the family,” according to Oxley.
Participants also will hear about the importance of placing those advance directives. Oxley said a patient’s family and doctor should have a copy, as well as the local hospital.
“It’s very time-sensitive and (if health care providers) need that document, they don’t have time to call the doctor’s office or call the state registry to get the advance directive in a timely manner,” Oxley said.
Oxley said she co-organized the webinar with Phyllis Tarbell, director of hospice care for Bayada in Rutland. Their goal was to make it the first in a series that will provide useful information to the Rutland County community in an easily accessible form.
Andrea Wicher, director of population health at Community Health, said organizers of the webinar want residents to know that an advance directive is not just for people who are facing or planning for end-of-life care.
“COVID really exacerbated that because so many young people have gotten sick and then not had an advance directive on file. It’s really difficult then for the care providers to know what their wishes are, especially if they want to be intubated or not,” Wicher said.
Tarbell recommended residents think about making those plans before they’re in the crisis moment when a decision may be rushed.
“The Vermont Ethics Network has a wonderful section that helps you with some guidance on how to have those conversations with family members,” she said.
The most important decision might be who a patient wants to designate as their “health care agent” to be a “decision-maker and back-up person,” Tarbell said. She encouraged people to then talk to that agent about what they would want to happen if the patient can’t be their own advocate.
“Without a health care agent, then everybody’s looking at a document and trying to interpret. Sometimes there’s disagreement,” she said.
The advance directive can be a living document. Tarbell said the one she would have made when she was 40 will be different than the one she writes at 80, as well as different than the one she has now.
“We may want to revisit these documents from time to time as your life changes,” Tarbell said.
An advance directive does not need to be created by an attorney. It can be written to reflect the presence of the patient in the state of Vermont, but Tarbell said an out-of-state directive will be honored.
The webinar is free. It is online only. Oxley said there had been discussions about an in-person event but with COVID still in the community, the virtual webinar was scheduled instead.
“This is, we hope, going to allow access for many more people in the community who can’t leave their homes, necessarily,” Tarbell said.
Wicher said she wanted attendees to know that time had been built in to the webinar for questions from the audience.
Visit bit.ly/Advance21 to register for “In the Know: Advance Care Planning.”
