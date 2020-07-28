A bill that would allocate $10 billion to America’s live music and theater venues hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic would be appreciated by many in Vermont.
The Save Our Stages Act (SOS) was introduced Monday by House Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., he announced Tuesday.
“Independent live music and entertainment venues help make Vermont such a special place to live,” stated Welch. “Any music fan or performer knows that a livestream is just not the same as a live concert.”
He said programs like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and others in the CARES Act administered by the Small Business Administration were not tooled for independent live music and theater venues that were among the hardest hit by measures aimed at controlling the pandemic.
“We need to make sure they get the support they need to survive the pandemic so they are ready to host all of us at a show in the future,” Welch said.
Joshua Collier, artistic director of Barn Opera in Brandon said Tuesday he’s interested, but skeptical.
Barn Opera was planning to debut itself in its renovated space this summer, but COVID-19 changed all of that.
“We haven’t been sitting still,” Collier said, adding that renovations on the barn continue while the nonprofit organization is planning to release an online series, Social Distance Opera, and an outdoor series, Opera Under the Stars, in the coming months.
Collier said his skepticism comes from past experiences seeking COVID-19 aid. One he sought from the Vermont Arts Council was difficult to access and ultimately not something Barn Opera qualified for.
“I would love to be able to get in on this because we have a community that is really struggling. I get emails and phone calls all the time, when are we going to hear live music again? And the problem is, theaters are going to start closing because there’s no support,” he said. “I’m grateful to (Welch) for even considering the cultural industry and the entertainment sector. We are part of the economy.”
Kathleen Keenan, of Lost Nation Theater in Montpelier, said a relief program designed for the arts would be quite useful, as the others that have come out all require the aid money given to be spent before the end of the year.
She said theaters don’t work under those kinds of timelines. Lost Nation Theater, she said, is weathering this downtime well enough but starting up again is a costly endeavor.
“To have more time to make use of the funds is helpful as well,” she said.
Kevin Titterton, director of marketing and communications at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington, said his organization will look into the program created by this bill should it pass. He expects most arts entities in the state will.
“I’ve read that anywhere from 30% to 50% of our arts organizations are not going to survive the pandemic, so anybody is going to try to apply for this if they can,” he said.
The program might not help some in the performing arts community, however.
“While I support the SOS act that Peter Welch is proposing, it’s worth noting that most working musicians in Vermont rely on performing at restaurants and bars when it comes to their own incomes,” said George Nostrand, owner of the rehearsal and do-it-yourself recording studio, A Sound Space, in Rutland City. “While there are exceptions, many of the larger venues are bringing in acts from out of state — which is important — but does not help musicians like myself or the musicians who utilize my business.”
Nostrand, a furloughed Herald employee, said bands are having a difficult time finding gigs at restaurants, which given their limited capacity are favoring booking single and duo acts because of costs.
According to Welch, the SOS bill would see the $10 billion it appropriates administered through the Small Business Administration. It’s designed so independent live venue operators, promoters and talent representatives would benefit while cutting out large, international corporations.
Under the bill, grants would be for up to 45% of a venue’s 2019 costs or $12 million, whichever is smaller.
