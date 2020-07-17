Congressman Peter Welch pointed to the work being done to update the storm sewer infrastructure on Library Avenue as the kind of project the federal government can support to bring direct benefit to local residents.
Welch visited the work site Thursday, in the area just across the torn-up road from Rutland Intermediate School, with Mayor David Allaire and Jeff Wennberg, commissioner of the city’s Public Works Department. He said the kind of construction, that continued during Welch’s visit, being done on Library Avenue was “important for the quality of drinking water, and it’s really important for the quality of the water in our lakes and streams.”
“Congress understands this because this is a problem faced by not just Rutland and not just our communities here in Vermont but all across the country,” Welch said.
Welch said he remembered early in his congressional career, he visited Rutland and Allaire’s predecessor, Christopher Louras, showed him a section of pipe “filled with gunk,” that Louras said was similar to water pipes though the city.
Louras told Welch those pipes were installed before the Civil War and they’re still in place, Welch said.
According to Welch, there has been bipartisan talk among Washington, D.C., lawmakers for year about the need for federal support for infrastructure upgrades including water systems.
Welch said the U.S. House of Representatives had approved the Moving America Forward act. While he said he didn’t know if the Senate would take it up, Welch said “we’re pushing as hard as we can for it.”.
“Every single official that I speak to in Vermont is grappling with the challenge of how do we approve our systems when our taxpayers really can’t afford it,” Welch said. “The bottom line here is the federal government has a role to play. It has to provide some help to our overburdened property tax payers by an infrastructure bill that will give money to our communities.”
While Welch never mentioned the president by name, he said there was “tension” in Washington now and said if there was no action on the bill right away, members of the House of Representatives wanted the bill in place in the event there is an opportunity “to act and act quickly” in January.
Allaire explained the project that was going on around Welch and others gathered on Library Avenue was part of an ongoing effort to separate storm sewers and addressing the problem of combined sewer overflows, or CSO.
While what was happening on Wednesday was supported by a voter-approved bond, Allaire said similar work could continue, furthering Rutland’s efforts to upgrade its water infrastructure, “with the help of the federal government.”
Wennberg said there were gaps in the city’s ability to treat wastewater due to the design of the wastewater treatment plant from the early 1960s.
“Since 1988, the city has invested about $17.5 million, this project will push us up over $20 million, in addressing those issues, and we’ve made enormous progress,” he said.
However, Wennberg said city officials weren’t done and even when the Library Avenue work is complete, there are expected to be 20 to 30 years of projects needed to modernize.
Wennberg said there are no official estimates of the costs but said it could be as much as $30 million to $40 million.
“That’s the critical thing is that we’ve had a lot of federal and state support in the past. We’re never going to make it to where we need to be without continued federal and state support,” he said.
Wennberg said some components of the Rutland wastewater treatment plant are reaching the end of their expected useful life and will need to be replaced and the pipes to which Welch referred are being slowly replaced in what he said was a 100-year project.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.