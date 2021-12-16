U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, along with several other members of Congress, have sent a letter to six automakers urging them to develop more affordable electric vehicles.
The letter went out Thursday, the same day Welch was in Rutland making several visits, among them Alderman’s Chevrolet Buick GMC, to talk up electric vehicles (EV).
Welch currently serves in the U.S. House of Representatives and is running to replace fellow Democrat, Patrick Leahy, who will not seek reelection to his Senate seat in 2022.
“The future of transportation is electric,” the letter reads. “Investments made by new and established vehicle manufacturers, coupled with President Biden’s goal that by 2030 half of all vehicle sales will be electric, have provided the necessary boost to expand the domestic electric vehicle (EV) market and help us move to a greener and healthier planet. Consumers want them and our planet needs them… we believe we cannot achieve a full and equitable transition to an electrified transportation sector without manufacturers simultaneously prioritizing the design and development of more affordable EV models.”
The letter was signed by 19 members of the House and was sent to automakers Ford, GM, Stellantis, Tesla, Lucid and Rivian.
At Alderman’s, Welch met with leaders from Green Mountain Power, Same Sun of Vermont — a solar company, Rutland City Mayor David Allaire, and several Rutland County lawmakers.
Welch said the federal Build Back Better bill contains funds for programs that should increase the usage of EVs across the country. He likens their spread to rural electrification efforts of the 1900s, saying it will require bipartisanship, public and private partnerships, and people doing their part to make it happen.
“This debate about climate change is pretty weird when you think about it,” he said. “We all know there is climate change and the real debate is about those who are fearful that if we acknowledge it, it will hurt our economy, and those who are confident, and believe that it will help build our economy if we address it.”
Alderman’s General Manager Mark Alderman said Vermont wasn’t considered a big market for EVs when they started being widely manufactured.
“I wrote letter after letter explaining, by the way, Vermont was green before green was cool, so we need to be able to sell EVs here,” he said. “We’ll be able to do it better than anywhere else.”
Alderman plans to install three fast-charging EV stations on its premises by January, he said.
EV adoption has been growing, according to Alderman.
“You can’t go from one end of Rutland to the other without seeing several EVs, and that all started because somebody was the first, the second and the third, so we’re honored to be a part of it,” he said.
The chargers at the dealership are there in part thanks to state grants and a pilot program by Green Mountain Power.
Mari McClure, president and chief executive officer of GMP, said the company feels humbled to be part of this effort.
“By the way, you’re all going to have electric vehicles at some point, it’s happening rapidly in Vermont, which we’re very proud of,” she said.
“A few days ago, I wouldn’t have envisioned myself standing here in front of a group of people talking about electric vehicles but here I am,” said Allaire. “What I’d like to focus on is something Congressman Welch mentioned before and that is collaboration, working together.”
He said EVs are the future regardless of one’s thoughts on global climate change or fossil fuels.
Phil Allen, owner of Same Sun of Vermont, said he’s owned an EV for several years and finds they have many upsides and few drawbacks. They’re cheaper to fuel, for one, and there’s little maintenance required.
“It’s one of those products where you don’t have to sacrifice to do the right thing,” he said.
The cost of keeping one charged is even less when one has a solar array on their property, he added.
