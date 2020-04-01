Long-term investments will have to be made in America’s infrastructure once the pandemic is brought under control, according to Congressman Peter Welch.
Welch spoke Tuesday via conference call to several Vermont young professional groups about Congress’ response to the economic damage stemming from state and federal quarantine efforts. After explaining the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, he fielded a number of questions from the group.
Erin Bombard, director of Burlington Young Professionals, asked whether there’s anything in the CARES Act to address student loan debt.
Welch said there isn’t, but along with young people hampered by student loans, there are many issues waiting for the country on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis. He said a stimulus, or economic stabilization program, akin to what was passed circa 2008 to address the Great Recession will be needed — one that goes beyond what that bill addressed.
“That would be something that really focuses on finally rebuilding our infrastructure, and that includes not just roads and bridges and airports, but it includes deploying broadband, high-speed broadband, urban center broadband, in all of rural America,” said Welch. “It includes retrofitting our schools and fixing them up, it includes bolstering our health care system to make it more affordable and the delivery system more accessible.”
He said he would want such a bill to also address the student debt problem, but to also look at workforce development, especially in rural areas.
“The priorities going forward, I think, have to be about reinvesting in our communities and our people and that should start with education, relief from student loans and access to broadband,” he said. “Every time I’ve been to a (young professionals) event there’s always discussion about how absolutely essential it is, for you to have any prospect of success, that there’s high-speed broadband, urban center standard broadband, not a second-class standard of broadband.”
He said the need for high-speed broadband has been made apparent directly because of the COVID-19 outbreak, given that many people are working from home. Welch, a Democrat, said he believes there’s strong Republican support for this as well, as many GOP members represent rural areas.
Another systematic problem laid bare by the pandemic is the loss of domestic manufacturing, particularly with regard to medical supplies.
“We’re in a jam here in responding to this virus in part because the personal protective equipment and other medical supplies that we use, it’s been a just-in-time delivery system, and we are dependent on foreign manufacture from Japan for a lot of that material,” Welch said, adding that countries making those supplies saw to their own needs first, “and it’s put us behind, and there’s an enormous scramble to try and get the personal protective equipment and the ventilators that we need.”
Welch said there’s been an overall neglect toward public health infrastructure in the United States, which he and other lawmakers likely will be looking at once the immediate crisis has abated.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
