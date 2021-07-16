Ashley Fitzgerald remembers her mother skipping meals so her children could eat. That’s not something she wants her own child to remember when he’s older, and so she hopes the expansion of the child tax credit will give her some help.
She spoke in front of a small crowd gathered at the Parent Child Center of Rutland County on Friday to hear remarks from other PCCRC staff as well as U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont.
Welch made several stops in Rutland on Friday. At the Parent Child Center he spoke about the tax credit expansion, which went into effect Thursday. He said every family with a child younger than 5 can get $300 per month per child. Those with children between 6 and 17 years old can get $250 per month per child. This can come to them on a monthly basis, or all together on their tax returns when they file. People who don’t make enough to file taxes qualify, too.
“I remember growing up, we had a $50 food limit for every two weeks for four people and one adult,” said Fitzgerald. “We often watched our mom go hungry so we could eat. Often she would receive handouts from coworkers to keep her from passing out from hunger at work. She was employed full time and still felt the struggle of financial hardships.”
Fitzgerald has a young son, a boyfriend and two jobs. She graduated in 2020 from the center’s education program, all while working full time. She now works for the center for one of her jobs.
“Going to school, working and raising a family has been challenging, but I knew that I wanted to break a cycle of poverty,” she said. “It was important to me that my family was taken care of. I work hard to maintain my own housing — non-subsidized — transportation, household necessities and providing a happy life for my son.”
Even with two people working multiple jobs, paying bills has been a challenge
“When we found out about the child tax credit we were immediately relieved,” she said. “I thought we’d have a bit of cushion and not have to work so many hours at a second job, which leaves more time to be together as a family.”
Her family plans to save their money and move to a safer part of town where they will have less to fear from property damage and theft, things which also impact their ability to pay bills.
“This tax credit will help in our work here in stabilizing families, grounding children in a childhood that is just a little bit more outside the reach of the violence of poverty,” said Mary Feldman, executive director of the Parent Child Center. “It will calm down the stress that parents face when they can not pay their bills. I do know that hungry kids can’t learn as well as kids who have full bellies. As a teacher and school principal, I know it’s very difficult to educate and teach hungry children.”
She said poverty can hurt everyone, even those with relatively decent incomes. It can impact health, the community and the workforce.
“We often hear about people needing to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and make a way for themselves in this world,” she said. “We judge intergenerational poverty, and we celebrate a system that honors intergenerational wealth. There’s not one county in this entire country where a person can work 40 hours a week on minimum wage and afford a two-bedroom apartment for a parent and child. That’s a barrier to pulling yourself up by your bootstraps.”
She was referring to the annual report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, which claims there’s virtually nowhere in American where someone on minimum wage can afford a two-bedroom apartment without assistance.
“The world just changed, and one of the big challenges we have that can only be met by the federal government was to provide the fiscal relief that only the federal government has the capacity and flexibility to do, and that included child care,” said Welch. “One of the things that has come out of this last pandemic is that we have recognized, in a major way, the importance of trying to provide some financial assistance to families when they’re contending with the incredible financial challenge of raising kids.”
He said this tax credit is expected to reduce childhood poverty by 50%.
According to Welch, efforts will be taken to make sure everyone with children knows about the tax credit. He’s concerned that those who don’t make enough to file tax returns won’t know about it, or will think they don’t qualify. He said that in the past, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) had a low application rate until applying was made easier, so outreach efforts are effective.
