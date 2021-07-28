For a year and a half, Rutland Regional Medical Center’s wellness workshops have taken place remotely because of the pandemic, but now two of them will be resuming in-person meetings, one on quitting tobacco and one on managing hypertension.
Heather Brouillard, community self-management coordinator, said the workshops “give you the tools and support to take charge of your own health and make positive lifestyle changes.”
A release from Rutland Regional Medical Center said officials there believe it is the first health system in the state to bring back in-person self-management workshops.
The tobacco workshop will begin next week. The four-week workshop takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Godnick Adult Center on Deer Street, Rutland.
The workshop on managing high blood pressure (hypertension) is new and will start on its eight-week run Sept. 15. Classes will continue from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Templewood Court Community Room on Tremont Street.
All of the wellness workshops are free, supported by the Vermont Blueprint for Health. Masks will be required and participants will need to observe social-distancing rules.
Brouillard said there is a level of flexibility for the tobacco-cessation program, but said organizers recommend those attending the hypertension workshops try to attend every session because the leaders of the course will go over different topics each time.
While the self-management workshops continued through the pandemic, although remotely, Brouillard said there was excitement about returning to in-person classes because organizers believed they would reach a broader section of the community.
“A virtual world has been a necessity, but it’s been great to be able to continue these programs. With the in-person support, you’re able to make that human connection. For participants who are entering these courses who are facing health struggles, I think being able to sit down and be able to be in the same room with another person who is experiencing the same struggle and to be able to make that human connection is really important,” she said.
Lauren Norford, program manager for early childhood services for Rutland Mental Health Services and the Community Care Network, said her department offers several courses in parenting for Rutland County residents including two that meet in person.
The “Mothers and Babies” course provide stress management for new parents “because it’s a huge adjustment,” Norford said. “It Takes a Village: A Community of Parents” is a support group that offers “connection, education and a community to share with.”
Some of the groups met online or in-person, sometimes both, depending on circumstances, during the pandemic, but Norford said there were some advantages to bringing the group back to face-to-face meetings.
“There’s a lot more communication, people are able to support one another because they can look at nonverbal facial expressions and cues. They can react to one another in real time. I think we’re all wired to be together and to get support from one another in a way that Zoom really interferes with,” she said.
The Community Health Improvement team at Rutland Regional also offers workshops on diabetes prevention and diabetes management and management of chronic pain and chronic disease. Brouillard said those workshops will also be restored to in-person at some point and recommended residents keep an eye on the Rutland Regional Facebook page and the hospital’s website at rrmc.org to learn when those changes will be made.
For Rutland Mental Health, the Mothers and Babies classes will meet at 10:30 a.m. Mondays at the agencies offices and It Takes a Village will meet at 10:30 a.m. also at Rutland Free Library.
Norford said the latter course continued “during the pandemic, that went back and forth literally every few weeks where it was virtual or in person.”
“Now it’s in person, all the time, I mean, hopefully, God willing. All the participants have talked about how much better it is to be in person,” she said.
Attendees for the community self-management classes organized by Rutland Regional need to be 18 to be part of the workshop and residents of Vermont, but not necessarily Rutland County.
Brouillard said registration is required. She can be contacted by email at smp@rrmc.org and by phone at 747-3768.
Online self-management workshops can be accessed at MyHealthVT.org and will continue to be offered through Vermont Blueprint for Health.
