A Wells man asked the judge in Rutland criminal court this week to release him into the custody of his parents after being charged last month with five felony charges that allege he had sexual conduct with a child.
Geoffrey A. Sisco, 38, of Wells, pleaded not guilty on June 12 in Rutland criminal court to one count of aggravated repeated sexual assault of a child and four counts of aggravated sexual assault on someone younger than 13.
If Sisco is convicted, all of the charges are punishable by up to life in prison. The repeated sexual assault charge carries a mandatory minimum charge of 25 years in jail The other four charges each calls for a mandatory minimum of 10 years in jail.
Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver filed a request that Sisco be held without bail. Judge David Fenster granted the request on June 12.
Sisco was charged based on an affidavit written by Trooper Steven Gelder, of the Vermont State Police.
Gelder said he participated in an interview with a 6-year-old girl on May 22, along with Laurie Bland, an investigator for the Vermont Department for Children and Families, at the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center.
The girl is not biologically related to Sisco but had contact with him through her mother.
According to the affidavit, the girl described multiple instances of sexual contact between her and Sisco.
Gelder said she used toy clay to create a cylindrical object to describe Sisco and pointed toward herself and a doll to explain what happened.
The investigators asked her to use words to describe what happened but the girl said she didn’t want to use those words during the interview. Bland asked the girl to tell them how it felt and she said “it hurt, and it didn’t feel good.”
The affidavit said Gelder interviewed the girl’s mother on May 27 at the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police. She said her daughter made the accusations against Sisco on May 13. Later that night, the mother told Gelder, her daughter said she was “glad she did not have to keep those secrets anymore.”
On June 5, Gelder interviewed Sisco at the Rutland barracks, according to the affidavit.
Sisco said he knew the girl’s mother but said their relationship ended in February.
When asked about the girl’s allegations, Sisco denied them and called them “terrible, awful, disturbing” and added they “shocked him.”
Gelder said he asked why a 6-year-old girl would make such graphic allegations.
“Geoff said that he did not have an explanation and that it blows him out of the water,” the affidavit said.
On June 9, Gelder and Bland conducted an “extended interview” with the girl. The girl provided investigators with more details about the alleged incidents, the affidavit said, and continued to maintain that what she was telling the investigators was the truth.
On Wednesday, attorney Katelyn Atwood asked Fenster to release Sisco to the custody of his parents. Both were in court and testified they knew the allegations, wanted to offer Sisco their home as a place to stay and agreed they would contact police if Sisco violated the judge’s orders.
Sisco’s parents have three homes in Vermont. Atwood proposed Sisco be allowed to live in the house in Wells where he had been living until his arrest, but said he could also live at the home where his parents live in Poultney.
Weaver asked that Sisco continue to be held without bail.
Fenster took the matter under advisement on Thursday and said he would issue a decision shortly.
Sisco appeared at the hearing on Thursday by video and was not in the courtroom. He spoke only when answering questions about whether he could hear the discussion or to tell the court when he couldn’t hear.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
