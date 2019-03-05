WELLS — Voters in Wells easily approved the highway budget in Tuesday voting.
All articles passed by wide margins, including Article 3, the highway budget, for $923,990, with 164 voting “yes” and 33 voting “no.”
Don Preuss ran unopposed to a three-year seat on the Select Board, netting 190 votes. Eleanor T. Jones and Janice West Jones ran unopposed for two-year seats on the Planning Commission, getting 158 and 152 votes respectively. Joy Brewster and Cherry Hopson ran unopposed for three-year seats on the Planning Commission, getting 141 and 155 votes respectively. Nora Reed Sargent ran unopposed for a three-year term as town clerk, getting 188 votes. She was also elected treasurer, with 180 votes, running unopposed.
— Keith Whitcomb, Jr.
