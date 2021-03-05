WEST HAVEN — The town meeting results for this year were reported on Wednesday by Jennifer Jackson, a clerk who had been on the job for less than 24 hours.
After more than 50 years as the town clerk for West Haven, Carol Richards decided to retire and didn't seek re-election.
Three residents ran for clerk as write-in candidates with Jackson, the winner at 62 votes, defeating Morgan Sharon Coltey, who earned 12 votes and Amanda Lagasse who got one vote.
There were no other contested races.
Voters supported the general fund budget of $109,359 by 76-7. Last year, the general fund budget approved was $89,077, which was $20,282, or about 23% more than this year’s general fund.
The $241,869 highway budget of was approved 74-9. The highway fund in 2020 was $267,868, or about $26,000 or 10.7% more than this year's highway fund.
Jackson said there were no unusual questions on this year's ballot.
