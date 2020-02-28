WEST HAVEN — The proposed budgets in West Haven would call for a small increase if approved as presented.
Voters will be asked to approve a highway budget of $257,868, which is $259, or about 0.1% more than the current highway budget of $257,609.
They will also be presented with a general-fund budget of $85,077. which is $4,272, or about 5.3%, more than the current general-fund budget of $80,805.
Added together, the budgets as proposed come to $342,945. That figure is $4,531, or about 1.3%, more than the current budget totals of $338,414.
Voters in the town will be asked to approve a budget of about $340,000 on Town Meeting Day.
As of Feb. 25, officials in West Haven said a town report was not available electronically or in the office.
Other appropriations include about $900 for the Rutland Area Visiting Nurses Association, $12,000 for the West Haven Volunteer Fire Department and $5,560 for the Fair Haven Rescue Squad, all level-funded.
There are no contested races in West Haven.
An informational meeting for town meeting issues is scheduled for March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Buckley Memorial Community Hall. Voting, on budgetary issues and the election of officials, will take place on March 3 at the community hall, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
— Patrick McArdle
