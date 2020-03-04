WEST HAVEN — The general fund and highway budgets were approved by voters on Tuesday.
The approved highway budget is $267,868, which is $10,259, or about 4% more than the current highway budget of $257,609.
The general fund budget of $85,077, which is $4,272, or about 5.3%, more than the current general fund budget of $80,805 was also approved.
Added together, the budgets as proposed come to $352,945. That figure is $14,531, or about 4.3%, more than the current budget totals of $338,414.
There were no contested races in West Haven but there were no positions, including moderator, town agent and first and second constable for which there were no candidates on the ballot. All of those positions were filled except trustee of public funds.
— Patrick McArdle
