ESSEX — West Nile virus was detected in a group of mosquitoes in Essex, according to the Department of Health.
The department said this is the first positive pool — a group of up to 50 mosquitoes of the same species from the same location — to test positive for West Nile in the 2019 season.
The mosquitoes were collected by the Agency of Agriculture and tested at the Health Department Laboratory. This is part of an ongoing monitoring plan that has seen 2,000 mosquito pools tested this year.
West Nile is spread through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Most infected people don’t develop symptoms, but when they do, they exhibit “fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash,” according to the health department.
Less than 1% of those infected develop more severe symptoms, such as high fever, disorientation, tremors and paralysis. People over 50 are at a higher risk of developing serious symptoms. While symptoms are treatable, there’s no specific treatment for the virus itself.
There have been no human cases of West Nile virus this year, according to the health department. West Nile has been found in every county. Since 2011, there have been 12 reported cases of the virus in humans.
“We see West Nile virus in Vermont mosquitoes year after year, so it isn’t surprising to see this pool of mosquitoes test positive,” said Natalie Kwit, DVM, the state’s public health veterinarian, in a release. “Luckily, we can take a few quick and easy steps to prevent mosquito bites and avoid West Nile virus and other diseases spread by mosquitoes.”
The state recommends that people protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants while outside, to limit time spent outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are more likely to bite, to use EPA-registered insect repellent, to cover strollers and outdoor playpens in mosquito netting, and to maintain screen doors and windows. People should also eliminate pools of stagnant water around their homes. Mosquitoes use these to breed. People with bird baths should change the water every three days.
