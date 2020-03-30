There are no plans to close the West Ridge Treatment Center in Rutland, according to Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center.
After a hearing of discussion and questions in the community, Fort sent an email to community leaders pointing out that West Ridge is open and accepting new patients.
“The only change that is being put in place at West Ridge is that we have changed our dosing schedules in accordance with federal and state guidance in order to decrease the number of patients congregating at the facility at any one time,” Fort said.
Rutland Regional remains open but has changed its visitation policies in response to the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is caused by a novel coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.