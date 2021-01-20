WEST RUTLAND — The Select Board is expected to approve a budget that will raise taxes slightly.
Town Manger Mary Ann Goulette said Wednesday that the board will meet Monday, where it likely will approve a budget calling for the spending of $1,673,857, with $1,474,557 to be raised from taxes.
As far as spending goes, compared to last year, this is about a $13,000 increase, or 0.8%. The current municipal tax rate is $0.74 per $100 of a property’s assessed value. Goulette said the rate is up less than a penny, so property owners will see a less than $10 increase on their tax bills per every $100,000 the property is assessed at.
“This year was a little crazy, but we basically had a couple meetings in December and January and we’ll finalize it on Monday,” she said. Because everything was so streamlined, we didn’t need to spend a whole lot of time.”
The coronavirus pandemic has seen many towns looking to spend as little as possible this year, while seeking whatever aid opportunities are out there.
“We did apply for a lot of COVID money, for getting our records digitized and everything, so we got about $40,000 to get everything online, so that was good,” she said, adding that tax maps, lister cards, GIS maps, and other town records should all be accessible online in about two months.
The pandemic forced many government offices to close or limit access by the public. Funding was available to digitize records allowing people to access them without exposing themselves or others to the virus. Goulette said this will benefit the town beyond the pandemic.
She said the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department is budgeting a 1% increase on its costs, another positive development.
“We’re being careful on any additional spending,” she said. “It remains to be seen if we’ll do any paving this year. We have a new truck on order so we do have some expenses we’ve committed to, so we’re putting everything else off, really.”
Townsfolk may see some construction activity in different places, but these are projects that have already been funded.
“It’s a good planning year,” she said.
One project will be the replacement of 2,000 feet of water line on Pleasant Street. Goulette said the line is too small to meet state regulations for fire safety and pressure. The town has $730,000 from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
She said Zaluzny Excavating Corp., of Vernon, was awarded the bid for that project, having come in at $530,000.
“We did receive a record number of bids,” she said. “I think it was nine or 10, so we did get good pricing, and we decided to move ahead with the project.”
The other project is to repair part of Dewey Avenue that collapsed in 2019 during a storm. The road has since been made passable, but it’s not a permanent fix. Goulette said it’s an estimated $500,000 project, and while it’s a complex one, the real issue is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on what the reimbursement will be.
Select Board Chairman John Harvey did not return calls Wednesday seeking comment.
