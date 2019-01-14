WEST RUTLAND — Westside is eyeing a slight increase in their proposed next budget, though the town plans to pave and redesign the “Jugg handle” near Clarendon avenue, according to Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette.
“It’ll be around $700,000 for sidewalk construction,” Goulette said.
“ We’re hoping to combine the cost with paving ... hopefully, we’ll be done by early this summer.”
If accepted, Goulette said the plan would be for Class 1 paving on Clarendon Ave. and Main St.
Goulette also said the town applied for several grants to build a boardwalk this summer to get to the town forest, stretching 100 acres across the wetlands.
“We’re hoping for a new marble welcome sign, too,” Goulette said.
The total proposed town budget is stable, rising 1.8 percent, bringing the proposed total up by $28,000 which will run West Rutlanders $1.59 million for fiscal year 2020.
Administrative costs are rising 4 percent, up 14,978 from last year, bringing the total to $396, 808.
Highway department costs are slated to rise 1.3 percent, and $3,500 is being struck from the street light budget, bringing miscellaneous costs down 4.6 percent to total $636,364.
Town hall expenses are slated for a 2-percent increase for general maintenance costs, and law enforcement costs are slated to drop by almost $3,000 if funding for the Police Animal Control position is eliminated, the proposed budget reads.
The fire department is weighing a 2-percent increase, up to $206,381 from last year, and the reintroduction of Ira’s town taxes will add $700 to the budget.
The recreation budget is slated to increase 5.6 percent, up from $67,051, bringing the proposed total to $70,838 due to increase in general maintenance costs.
“The new recreational building is almost done,” Goulette said in an interview. “It’s all insulated, the bathrooms are done, and they’re just finishing up painting.”
