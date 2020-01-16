WEST RUTLAND - Two vehicles were damaged but only minor injuries were reported from a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to Vermont State Police.
Police said Alson Chadburn, 62, of Shrewsbury, was driving west on Route 4 in a 2009 Toyota Tacoma and Tyler Eddy, 22, of Fair Haven, was driving west on Route 4 in a 2011 Toyota Tacoma.
After crossing the twin bridges, Chadburn left his lane of travel causing a collision with Eddy's vehicle, police said.
As a result, the 2011 Tacoma crashed into the guard rail and ultimately overturned.
The crash was reported around 6:45 a.m.
Chadburn's Tacoma suffered minor damage to what police called the left side, but Eddy's Tacoma was a total loss, according to the statement released by State Police.
Troopers were assisted by the West Rutland Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service.
Police said a civil violation complaint is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.