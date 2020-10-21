WEST RUTLAND — Investigators with Vermont State Police (VSP) and the Division of Fire Safety have not yet determined the cause of a fire on Main Street in West Rutland on Saturday, but it is considered suspicious.
According to a statement released Tuesday, Detective Sgt. James Wright, with VSP, and Assistant State Fire Marshal Stan Baranowski with the Division of Fire Safety, looked into the cause of the fire at 416 Main St. in West Rutland.
Firefighters with the West Rutland Fire Department, who responded just after midnight on Saturday, found heavy smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the building. The fire was beginning to extend to the second floor, but crews immediately began fire suppression efforts and the building was saved.
All occupants were able to escape without injury. A dog did have to be rescued and is recovering.
West Rutland Fire Chief Michael Skaza contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.
The investigation revealed the origin of the fire but the cause of this fire is currently undetermined.
Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Wright at the Shaftsbury barracks of the Vermont State Police at 442-5421 or call the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-322-7766 or 1-800-32-ARSON.
VATAP will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.