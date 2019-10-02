WEST RUTLAND - In the wake of the Napa Auto parts store closing earlier this year, West Rutland is joining several other towns in applying for planning grants for their town, approximately $20,000 with a small match, according to Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette.
“We have to spur some interest (in the downtown),” Goulette said in a Wednesday interview. “We always want to capitalize that we have the Carving Studio in town, and we're always looking at housing, and whether or not that's something we should (reevaluate.)”
The downtown village area remains very walkable, Goulette said, and still boasts a pharmacy and a grocery store and several small restaurants, and now the town is thinking about concepts for the West Way Mall and the ten acres behind.
Goulette said the Price Chopper is likely to change over to the Market 32-format, joining other Price Choppers in the state, and it's planning on facilitating more outreach and public meetings.
“The last time we did this was a few years ago,” Goulette said of the public feedback meetings. “(People mentioned) a bakery, coffee shops, sandwich shops.”
Ed Bove said the development of the downtown will line up with the Agency of Transportation revitalization of the downtown roadway, scheduled to begin next summer.
“They want to see a lot of community-oriented businesses,” Bove said. “Something that is going to support the town growth. They've been happy with some of the newer businesses that have opened up, and there's been support for a roundabout (near Clarendon Avenue), and now we're thinking about what types of businesses would do well there.”
The grant, if acquired would likely pay for an economic consultation to assess the needs of the community, and marketing the walkability of the town is something Bove said would attract people to the small-town lifestyle.
“People want to be in places (like that),” Bove said. “Their per-acre value is so much higher, and you have social and health benefits, it's a win-win. ... Their way of fighting population decline is creating places that people want to be.”
Bove said, “You could have a perfectly fine use, but if it's not contributing to the fabric of what West Rutland is, you have something with many uses you're catering to that central map of people who are already there.”
Bove said Killington and Castleton also applied for a portion of the grants for zoning, Poultney for a town-plan update, Pawlet for an economic assessment plan and Chittenden for capital improvements to their recent village center designation.
In addition to their study plan moving forward, West Rutland is working to follow Fair Haven's lead, but they're getting a jump-start on updating the wastewater treatment plan with the help of a $29,500 proposal from Otter Creek Engineering.
“We're going to look at the next 20 years and what the needs are going to be,” Goulette said. “We're in pretty good shape right now. Nothing is failing at all. But anything that does go wrong, it's a big investment. Some of our bonds will be expiring in the next few years, (this is for a) good planning document.”
