WEST RUTLAND — A combined effort from the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, Efficiency Vermont and NeighborWorks of Western Vermont is planning a Button Up Vermont event for the town, so locals can learn how to save money and energy during cold winter months.
“What is weatherization?” said Barbara Noyes-Pulling, senior planner with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. “What does it look like in your home and when to do it yourself or work with a contractor.”
This go-around, the incentives for these programs are up to 50% for weatherization improvements up to $4,000 for those with a moderate income, and up to $2,000 for a higher income, according to the Button Up Vermont Website.
“It’s all about hosting workshops to get homeowners to weatherize their homes,” said Jon Floyd, marketing manager at Efficiency Vermont. “It’s been going on for nearly 20 years. ... Tens of thousands have benefited.”
Floyd said the workshops are part of the statewide goal to have 80% of the homes in Vermont weatherized by 2050.
“We’re nowhere near that,” Floyd said. “We have to act and get homeowners to be energy efficient.”
The NeighborWorks Vermont Heat Squad will be at the Oct. 23 event to answer questions about energy audits, their energy-lending program and their wood stove switch-out program to help with wood stove upgrades and transitions.
“This is about protecting your investment: your home,” said the HEAT Squad’s Melanie Paskovich. “It’s needed everywhere, for new homeowners, renters, single-family houses, everybody needs to be warm and save money from a new house to an old house.”
The event starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Town Hall auditorium, Paskovich said. Button Up events are set to take place in communities throughout Vermont this fall, but anyone can access their online checklist for weatherization projects at any time.
Paskovich said the first step to diagnosing the inefficiencies in a home or rental property is getting a low-cost energy audit to plan out the steps going forward to keeping more heat indoors and sealing any crevices.
Sometimes updates include installing insulating pipe wrap and door stops to keep the drafts out, but Paskovich said they’re really concentrating on insulating attics and basements, and many of the projects identified can be done by the homeowner rather than receiving weatherization services and construction assistance from organizations.
NeighborWorks currently does 500 energy audits every year resulting in around 200 projects updating Vermont homes and helping with lending and rebates.
“It ties into putting enhanced energy plans into practice,” Paskovich said. “We’re getting more weatherization done as a result of these plans. ... It’s a participatory-style setting with handouts and samples of things people can use.”
