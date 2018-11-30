WEST RUTLAND — State Police say they’ve arrested a West Rutland man in connection with an armed robbery Thursday in the parking lot of a grocery store.
According to State Police Detective Sgt. Henry Alberico, at 4:56 p.m. troopers from the Rutland barracks responded to the Price Chopper at Westway Mall Drive, where a woman said a man brandished a gun at her and demanded money. She gave him her wallet. No injuries were reported, according to police.
Troopers, along with members of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, used a police dog, which led them to 140 Marble St. Police said the dog “alerted” on a male there, Michael Withington, 29, who was outside the residence at the time.
Police said that Withington admitted to having robbed the woman. An "airsoft" gun and other items were seized as part of the investigation.
At the time of the incident, Withington was on probation, police said. The Vermont Department of Corrections was notified of his arrest. He’s currently being held at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility for allegedly violating the conditions of his furlough. Withington is scheduled to appear in Rutland criminal court on Dec. 10 to face charges in connection with the robbery.
