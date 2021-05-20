MOUNT TABOR — A West Rutland man is dead after falling into Otter Creek on Wednesday while fishing.
State Police identified the victim as James Woods, 67. Police were contacted at approximately 2:30 p.m. by someone who saw Woods fall. The witness pulled Woods from the river and attempted to resuscitate him. Northshire Rescue attempted to revive Woods as well, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to police, Woods fell while attempting to release a fish.
His body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy.
