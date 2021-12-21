A West Rutland man could serve up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty last week to two counts of domestic assault and one count of aggravated domestic assault.
Edwin Rodriguez, 46, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court in November 2018, Rodriguez was arraigned on a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault.
In December 2018, Rodriguez was arraigned, also in Rutland criminal court, on two felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of violating court-ordered conditions of release.
All three domestic assault charges against Rodriguez were modified to reflect the fact that he had already been convicted of a felony charge of domestic assault.
The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office, in May, amended the charges in the December 2018 case to add one felony count of kidnapping and one felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint.
Rodriguez was charged, in the December 2018 case, as a habitual offender, a sentencing enhancement which can be filed against a defendant with three or more felony convictions. A defendant convicted of a felony charge while charged as a habitual offender can be sentenced to up to life in prison.
For Rodriguez, the previous convictions were for kidnapping, first-degree aggravated domestic assault, burglary and aggravated assault with a weapon.
Last week, the state amended the November 2018 charge to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
One of the charges of aggravated domestic assault from December 2018 was also amended to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
The felony charge is punishable by up to 15 years in jail while the two misdemeanor domestic assault charges are punishable by up to 18 months. After pleading guilty to the three charges on Dec. 17, Rodriguez faces up to 18 years in jail.
He will not be sentenced until the Vermont Department of Corrections completes a pre-sentence investigation but under a plea agreement filed with the court, the state has capped itself and will not ask for more than a sentence of 12 years.
As part of the plea agreement, the habitual offender enhancement was dropped and the other charges are expected to be dismissed when Rodriguez is sentenced.
Because none of the charges to which he pleaded carry mandatory minimums, Rodriguez can argue for any sentence.
Daron Raleigh, the deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County who prosecuted the case, and attorney Chris Davis, who represents Rodriguez, did not return requests for comment on Monday.
The charges from November 2018 were based on an affidavit written by Trooper Matthew Hood, of the Vermont State Police, who said he responded to a reported assault in West Rutland on Nov. 28, 2018.
Hood said he talked to a 17-year-old who said he knew Rodriguez. He said during that incident, Rodriguez threatened a female relative of the teenager and the teenager told Rodriguez he wasn’t going to hurt the woman.
The teenager said he told Rodriguez he needed to calm down or leave.
According to Hood, the teenager said he started to walk away but Rodriguez came up behind him, threw him to the ground, hit him and left.
When Hood wrote his affidavit, police could not locate Rodriguez but in a later affidavit, written by Trooper Jesse Dambrackas, also of the Vermont State Police, Dambrackas said Rodriguez came to the Rutland barracks of the State Police on Nov. 30, 2018, to talk about the incident from two days before.
Rodriguez told Dambrackas that the teenager had “postured at him,” was “disrespecting him” and “became animated with his hands.” Rodriguez said he “bear-hugged” the teenager in order to end the incident.
The charges from December 2018 were based on an affidavit written by Richard Caravaggio, now a corporal with the Rutland City Police Department, who said the incident was reported by a woman who came to the city’s police station “visibly distraught and requesting help.”
Caravaggio said the woman had visible injuries and her clothing and shoes had dirt and blood on them.
The woman said Rodriguez, whom she had known for about 20 years, punched her repeatedly, pulled her hair, choked her and beat her head against the refrigerator, cupboards and stove.
The woman said she tried to tell Rodriguez during the incident that their relationship was over “but he refused to accept it and stated that it wasn’t over because he didn’t say so.”
In that case, police were also unable to find Rodriguez initially, but a VSP trooper spotted him a short time later when he was a passenger in a vehicle parked at the Mobil gas station on Route 7 in Pittsford.
Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident, police said.
