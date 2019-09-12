A West Rutland man was sentenced on Wednesday to serve at least two years in prison for an incident in 2017 during which he drove his Cadillac Escalade from the parking lot of the Vermont Department of Corrections’ office of probation and parole on State Street and collided with a man who had challenged him to fight.
Henry Keith Foster, 43, of West Rutland, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on April 27, 2017, on a felony count of aggravated assault with a weapon.
Foster pleaded guilty to the charge on April 17.
He was sentenced, also in Rutland criminal court, on Wednesday. Under a plea agreement, Foster was sentenced to two to six years in jail. The sentence is intended to run at the same time as a prison sentence imposed by Addison County. According to the Vermont’s Department of Corrections’ inmate locator website, the other conviction keeping Foster in prison is for lewd and lascivious behavior.
In an affidavit, Officer Ernest LaGuardia, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was dispatched to the probation office in Rutland on April 26, 2017, around 1:50 p.m.
At the site, police spoke with a man who was 28 at the time. LaGuardia said he noted that the man had a cut on his left hand with dried blood visible. He told police he was feeling sharp pain in his chest and side.
The man said he and Foster had been arguing and had made threats to each other. The man said on April 26, 2017, he had seen Foster leaving the offices of probation and parole and getting into his sport utility vehicle. He said he suggested they settle their differences with a fist fight but Foster refused.
The man said he walked away but Foster turned his Escalade around, drove onto the sidewalk and hit the man.
Personnel from the Regional Ambulance Service examined the man but he declined treatment, the affidavit said.
LaGuardia said Foster told another officer the fight began because the man reached into the Escalade and ripped the gold necklace Foster was wearing from his neck.
When LaGuardia asked the man if he had the necklace, he said, “What’s it got to do with this fight?” Police couldn’t find a gold necklace on the man’s person or in the area.
On Wednesday, attorney William Cobb, who represented Foster, said his client had submitted a letter to the court but Judge David Fenster didn’t read the letter aloud.
Foster addressed Fenster before he was sentenced.
“I just want to apologize to my community, the state, my kids. I take full responsibility for my actions. I’m just looking forward to moving on,” he said.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said her office had not been in contact with the victim.
Cobb added there had been some time between Foster’s change of plea and Wednesday’s sentencing because the victim was not aware of the terms of the plea agreement and the state wanted time to give the man notification.
Kennedy said she thought the sentencing was delayed so staff with probation and parole, several of whom told police they witnessed the incident, could attend the hearing. However, Kennedy pointed out, none of them were there on Wednesday.
Cobb called the agreement “fair.” He said Foster was already serving a sentence of three to five years for the Addison County charge. Cobb said the Vermont Department of Corrections would not provide programs for Foster until the Rutland County charge was resolved.
“(Foster) understands what he has to do. He takes his medication. He’s bi-polar, as the letter indicates. He’s doing what he needs to do to comply. He understands he’s got still some time to do to come back out on furlough once he does the programming. I think Mr. Foster is trying to take responsibility and put this behind him,” Cobb said.
Accepting the plea, Fenster pointed out it added a year to the maximum term Foster might spend in prison.
Foster could have been sentenced to up 15 years in jail after being convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon.
