WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland needs a much bigger water line than it already has running down Pleasant Street, and plans to install one next fall.
“It's always been on the list,” said Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette. “It's just a matter of spreading out the projects so we're being financially responsible.”
The project will result in the installation of around 2000 feet of water line along Pleasant Street from Sheldon Road to Thrall road, and will cost approximately $725,000 to install, according to Oct. 14 Select Board meeting minutes.
Craig Jewett, senior project manager for Otter Creek Engineering, said the line is around 80-years old, but that's not why it's being replaced.
It's just too small.
“These lines are undersized,” Jewett said. “This reduces fire flow capacity in that area. ... They've had a bunch of underflow issues ... the state definitely wants to see those lines up-to-code.”
When the water flow system was first created, Jewett said it was likely that the state wasn't issuing permits for their water lines that will be replaced by 12-inch lines -- three-times the capacity of the current ones.
“If they (the fire department) wanted to hook onto the hydrant, they'd have restricted fire-flows,” Jewett said.
While the West Rutland Volunteer Fire Department already utilizes the hydrants on Pleasant street, Fire Chief Joe Skaza said the increased pressure and volume would be an asset to the department.
“Several of the pipes in town have been replaced and the pressure and volume is very good,” Skaza said in a Monday interview. “The use of the fire hydrants are going to be much more effective.”
The project will go to a bond vote this March, Jewett said, and if approved would be paid for by the state, and select board meeting minutes indicated that the project may be eligible for grants from the drinking water fund.
“Rough idea (of a start date) would be starting in August and ending in October (of next year),” Jewett said.
Pleasant Street traffic would most likely be limited to localized traffic in that particular stretch of roadway, Jewett said, and any thru-traffic would probably be rerouted through Sheldon Avenue.
The sidewalks and curbs would remain undisturbed throughout the process, Jewett said, as they're only replacing lines between the water main and the curbstop, and there will be a limited loss of water during the switch over.
“Some sewer services may be reconstructed to ensure clearances between sewer and water too relieve any interference conflicts with elevation,” Jewett said.
After this water line project is finished, Jewett said they're onto the sewer separation project in the north west vicinity of Rutland: Phase 1A is slated to begin this fall with a construction start of early spring 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.