WEST RUTLAND — The townwide yard sale is set from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8. West Rutland residents can register to be included in the town map by calling 802-438-2263 by May 6. In addition, vendor space is available on the Town Hall lawn. A 10 foot by 10 foot space costs $20 and registrants must bring their own tables.

