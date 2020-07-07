Vermont’s efforts to flatten the curve in the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many live events to be done remotely.
But the West Rutland Variety Show is taking a more retro approach that brings back the idea of summer reruns or a “best of” approach.
Starting next week and continuing through August, local cable access channel PEG-TV will be running eight of the previous variety shows on Wednesday and Thursday nights at 8 p.m. The variety show is a fundraiser for different nonprofits every year, and the PEG-TV showings will ask for donations to the West Rutland Food Shelf.
Olivia Boughton, a singer who performs at the variety shows and coordinates them, said the food shelf already had been the designated nonprofit for 2020.
The intention had been to have a live show on March 15 at the West Rutland Town Hall theater.
“We waited as long as we possibly could to cancel the show. Then we said, ‘Maybe we’ll postpone it and we’ll be able to do it in the summer.’ We didn’t know. Nobody knew. We were all hopeful that things would get back to normal,” she said.
The new target date was July, but Boughton said it was clear this month was no safer for bringing an audience and performers into a small space than it would have been in March.
Boughton said other ideas were considered for allowing the show to go on, but as a live performer herself, Boughton said she couldn’t support a remote performance even if it was delivered through an online program like Zoom.
The West Rutland Variety Show had another option, however, through one of its past performers and most recent emcee. Tom Leypoldt, executive director of PEG-TV, said plans were discussed for other ways to capture and present the show.
Leypoldt said there was talk of inviting the acts to come to PEG-TV’s headquarters in the Howe Center to record performances. The idea at that time was to edit the performances together to create a sort of remote variety show.
“It just didn’t have the appeal. Didn’t think people would be interested in watching it without the energy of the live audience, which is a big part of any live performance,” he said.
Boughton said Leypoldt suggested a “marathon of all the old shows.”
Boughton has recorded new introductory pieces that will explain the reason past variety shows are being broadcast, as well as a plea to those who can help to donate to the West Rutland Food Shelf.
Boughton said the West Rutland Food Shelf had been the beneficiary of a previous variety show, but the nonprofit was chosen again this year as a tribute to its founder, Anthony “Tony” Morgan, who died on Christmas Eve.
According to Boughton, the variety show, appropriate to its name, has included musicians, magicians and martial artists, along with dancers and hula-hoopers.
Boughton said the first variety show was expected to be a one-time event when it was organized by the St. Bridget Catholic Church 11 years ago to raise money for Haitian earthquake relief.
“Then it turned into an annual event subsequently because people enjoyed it and thought it should keep going,” she said.
Boughton said Terry Jarrosak, known to many as Terry Jaye, was the first emcee for the variety show and an early supporter for making the show an annual fundraiser.
For this unusual year, Boughton said she was grateful to Leypoldt and the staff at PEG-TV for supporting the continuation of the variety show.
“It’s just not the same, as a performer, to perform without an audience,” she said.
The schedule for the shows is Year 2012 on July 15; Year 2014 on July 16; Year 2015 on July 22; Year 2016 on July 23; Year 2016 on July 23; Year 2017 on July 29; Year 2018 on July 30; and Year 2019 on Aug. 5.
