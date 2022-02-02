A West Rutland woman is facing life in prison after the FBI said she had been in contact with someone she allegedly believed to be an 11-year-old girl and traveled to Warren County, New York, in an attempt to meet the girl.
Scarlet Shadows, 31, also known as “Dragongurl69, appeared in federal court in New York on Thursday to be arraigned on a charge that she attempted to entice a minor into sexual activity.
She was ordered held without bail during that appearance. After a hearing on Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that Shadows would continue to be held in jail while the case is pending.
The charge against Shadows is based on an affidavit written by FBI Special Agent Jenelle Bringuel, who is assigned to the Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force. The affidavit said her duties include investigating cases related to sex trafficking of minors.
Bringuel said, in December, a law-enforcement officer, working undercover and posing as the guardian of an 11-year-old girl in foster care, posted on a social networking site using language “commonly associated with individuals seeking to find children for sexual purposes.”
On Dec. 26, there was a response from someone using the name, “Dragongurl69.” The user, whom law-enforcement officers believe is Shadows, and the undercover officer began exchanging messages.
The affidavit said Shadows said she was 31 but identified as a “middle,” which she said meant she acts like a teenager. She said she didn’t want to “get arrested for sexual stuff with minors.”
On Jan. 15, Bringuel sent Shadows several photos of an undercover law-enforcement officer that had been digitally altered to make her look like she was about 11-years-old.
That same day, Shadows and the officer had a conversation about Shadows having sexual contact with the child and “having her date me.”
Later on Jan. 15, Shadows allegedly asked about speaking with the child. Bringuel said she arranged to have a second undercover officer exchange text messages with Shadows. In that conversation, Shadows said the girl’s “mother,” who was really the undercover officer posing as a foster mother, “wants me to teach you sex stuff.”
Shadows added “But up to you to lol (sic.)”
On Jan. 16, Shadows sent texts that said she was 31 and urged the girl to keep their relationship confidential.
“We have to keep the relationship a secret. So to the public im gonna be your nanny but wen we are home we are girlfriends. Its just so we don’t get in trouble then when your not a minor we can express our love in public, Ok? (sic),” Shadows wrote according to the affidavit.
On Jan. 18, there was a text exchange in which Shadows described sexual activity she and the girl would engage in which she said was “more than kissing.”
The affidavit said Shadows and the first undercover officer made plans on Jan. 22 for Shadows to travel to Warren County from Vermont.
Shadows arrived in New York on Wednesday where she was taken into custody. The affidavit said she brought a mood ring, which she had promised to bring to the child to give to her as part of a proposal, as well as condoms and a dreamcatcher she had crocheted for the girl.
Shadows allegedly admitted to being in contact with the child but initially said she had come to New York to take a position as a live-in babysitter. She said during questioning that her text exchanges with the undercover officers as “merely role playing.”
After she was confronted with the texts, however, Shadows admitted she had gone to New York to have sexual contact with the child.
The charges against Shadows were announced by United States Attorney for Northern New York Carla Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the FBI.
If convicted, Shadows faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a term of post-release supervision of at least five years and up to life and a fine of up to $250,000. If convicted, Shadows would be required to register as a sex offender.
Anyone with information relevant to this investigation may contact the FBI’s Albany Field Office at 518-431-4866.
