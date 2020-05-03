IRA — A West Rutland woman was injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, according to State Police.

Police said that shortly before noon they were dispatched to Route 133 near Cross Road where a 1986 Honda motorcycle ridden by Jami Baker, 54, had gone off the road and struck a guardrail. Baker suffered serious injuries and was transported by Regional Ambulance Service to Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland.

The Ira Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Jonathan Hall at 802-773-9101.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.