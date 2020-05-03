IRA — A West Rutland woman was injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, according to State Police.
Police said that shortly before noon they were dispatched to Route 133 near Cross Road where a 1986 Honda motorcycle ridden by Jami Baker, 54, had gone off the road and struck a guardrail. Baker suffered serious injuries and was transported by Regional Ambulance Service to Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland.
The Ira Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Jonathan Hall at 802-773-9101.
