A West Rutland woman pleaded not guilty to one count of felony burglary and one count of simple assault on Friday after neighbors said she broke through the back door of their residence, attacked one of the residents and threatened her, documents showed.
If convicted, Stacey Barone, 45, could be sentenced to up to 25 years and a $1,000 fine or both for the burglary, and one year or a $1,000 fine or both for the simple assault, documents showed.
On Thursday, Sgt. Lema Carter, of the Rutland Sheriff’s office, said he arrived at 162 Marble St. in West Rutland to answer a call about a verbal dispute with Provisional Deputy Vito Caselnova just before 8:30 p.m.
Upon arriving, Carter said he found Mickala Gould, 21; Anthony Gonia, 24; and Miya Mondella, 22, and questioned the residents about the alleged disagreement when neighbor Stacey Barone, 45, crossed the street and approached the group, saying how she was “sick of everything and all the crap she deals with from her neighbors.”
Carter said he attempted to convince Barone to go back into her apartment, which she initially did, but she then reemerged and demanded the names and badge numbers of each of the officers. After being provided with the information several times, she returned to her apartment.
The officers said they then returned to the station, having spent more than an hour resolving the dispute.
But the officers were then called to return to the same residence 10 minutes later after a woman was allegedly assaulted in the home, and arrived back at 162 Marble St. along with Trooper Jon Hall, of Vermont State Police, just before 10 p.m., officers said.
Resident Natasha Gould, 23, claimed Barone started yelling her name before she broke down the door and into the house where Gould said she was watching Hulu.
Both Mickayla and Mondella claimed they saw Barone attacking Gould through the upstairs window in the apartment, and Mickayla said she could hear the yelling from where she was at Bruno’s Bar in town.
In her sworn statement, Mickayla claimed Barone was trying to enter the house through the front door, so Mickayla instructed Natasha to close it, but then alleges that Barone just entered in through the back door instead.
Natasha said Barone repeatedly shoved her before threatening her pet, and left before Mickayla and Mondella arrived to find Natasha crying and alone in the house, Mondella wrote, and officers found Barone inside her home on the phone attempting to file a complaint with the Sheriff’s Department dispatch, alleging Carter had refused to identify himself during their previous encounter.
Barone, whom officers said smelled of alcohol since they saw her the second time, was subsequently arrested just before 10:30 p.m. but fell while being escorted to Hall’s cruiser and skinned her knee, for which she first refused treatment but changed her mind before signing a refusal and was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center by ambulance.
Carter said both Deputy Justin Cram and Deputy Vito Caselnova confirmed the defendant admitted she had been drinking and she “would not blow zeros” if she took a breath test.
Also, Cram told Carter that a doctor at the hospital had made a comment about Barone’s intoxicated state, documents said.
Barone finally submitted to a breath test just before 1:30 a.m., 3½ hours after the alleged assault, which resulted in a blood-alcohol content of 0.124%, and was later sent to Grace House’s alcohol treatment program. Legal BAC limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08%
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.