A West Pawlet man is facing up to five years in prison after police said he was found Dec. 2 in his car in Middletown Springs with a blood-alcohol content more than 2½ times the legal limit for driving in Vermont.
Shane F. Durkin, 38, of West Pawlet, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to two felony counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol.
The charges were felonies because Durkin was convicted December 2018 of similar charges in Vermont and June 2004 in New York.
Durkin was released without bail but ordered to submit to alcohol testing at the request of a law-enforcement officer, not to drive and not to drink, buy or possess alcohol.
Durkin was charged based on an affidavit written by Game Warden Dustin Circe, of the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Circe said he went to Coy Hill Road in Middletown Springs at around 6 p.m. Dec. 2 to investigate a report of a single shot being fired.
When he got to the area, Circe said he saw a 2014 Subaru Outback on the side of the road. The headlights of the sport utility vehicle were on and Circe said he saw the Outback move forward about 1 foot and then stop abruptly.
Circe said he approached the Outback in his own vehicle and saw Durkin was the only person inside.
The affidavit said Circe and Durkin rolled down their windows. Circe said he asked Durkin if he heard a shot. He said he didn’t.
While talking to Durkin, Circe said he noticed signs of possible impairment. He said he also saw Durkin move what appeared to be a beer can from the center console of his SUV in an apparent attempt to move it out of sight.
Circe said he asked for a trooper from Vermont State Police to come to the area and assist him.
While waiting, Circe asked Durkin about the beer can he believed he saw. He said Durkin handed him the can, which was open, and admitted he knew he should not have an open container in his vehicle.
The affidavit said Durkin told Circe the beer he turned over was all he had to drink that evening since leaving his Rutland workplace at 4:45 p.m.
Durkin said he was heading home to West Pawlet.
The trooper who arrived said he saw a “set of fresh tire tracks in the snow that appeared to be swerving all over the road” and which led directly to Durkin’s Outback.
Durkin declined to give a sample of his breath at the scene, police said.
Circe said Durkin was arrested and taken to the Castleton police station, where he gave an evidentiary blood test that indicated his blood-alcohol content was 0.211%. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08%.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.