WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — This year’s VA mental health summit will focus on veterans dealing with pain or addiction.
The White River Junction VA Medical Center’s annual Community Mental Health Summit is set from 9 a.m to 3:15 p.m. July 26. Speakers include: Dr. Sanchit Maruti, medical director of the University of Vermont Medical Center Addiction Treatment Program, Wesley 'Rama' Wolter, MA, MS, LADC; Milldale Farm Center for Wellness, Lillian Lennox, LMHC, C-iRest; Private Practice, Lenox, Massachusetts, Sgt. Jason Mosel, Marine Corps veteran, Dr. Julie Franklin, MPH chief, sensory and physical rehabilitation service at White River Junction VA Medical Center, and Dr. John Hammel, medical director of the addictions program at White River Junction VA Medical Center.
The summit will be in “Building 44,” the Yasinski Research and Conference Center, at 163 Veterans Drive.
To preregister, email vhawrjpao@va.gov or call 802-295-9363, ext. 5880.
