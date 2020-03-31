Nineteenth-century Vermont had its share of practical jokers in Vermont. Hoaxes were perpetrated for the sheer pleasure of confounding the public. There was the apocryphal account of a murder at Berlin Pond in the 1830s, and the surprising reports of the St. Albans Giant, an 8-foot skeleton purportedly discovered while repairing a road in the 1840s.
But in 1853, the St. Albans Messenger noted the unearthing of a curious relic that, if genuine, would have rewritten the history of America:
”A very singular discovery was made in Swanton last week. A piece of lead pipe about six inches in length, of an unusual make, was found embedded in the sand on the banks of the Missisiquoi River. In the pipe was found a roll of coarse brown paper of firm texture, having upon it the following writing, in the old-fashioned round hand, and written in an irregular manner.”
”Nov. 29, A.D. 1564
This is the solme day I must now die. This is the 90th day since we left the Ship. All have Perished and on the banks of this rivere I die. So farwelle. May future posteritye knowe oure end.
Johne Graye”
Johne Graye’s death-bed proclamation, if authentic, would recast the known history of Vermont and the early history of the exploration of the United States. The accepted narrative, of course, has Samuel de Champlain as the first European to see Lake Champlain and Vermont in 1609. The John Graye manuscript places an Englishman in Franklin County 45 years earlier than Champlain on “the solemn day.”
Could it be true?
The 1874 Biennial Report of the Vermont State Board of Agriculture, Manufactures and Mining gave a more detailed account of the discovery:
”Some twenty years ago, while a party were at work repairing the Central Vermont Railroad at Swanton, one of the workmen discovered a peculiar, white-looking stone, as he supposed, in the bank. He struck it with his shovel and picked it up. Its heft still further attracted his attention; and he threw it up to the overseer for his examination. The overseer found it to be a chunk of lead, much corroded, and covered with spruce gum upon the ends; this he removed with his knife and found the lead hollow, in the interior of which he found a paper, rough and old, but written over on one side with words which he could not fully make out, but which were afterwards read, and a facsimile made of the writing, a copy of which is now in the State Cabinet, where the original was placed by Dr. Hall, of Swanton, subject to his control, and was by him taken and the facsimile left in its place, in 1873. I understood from him that the owner is a lady in Burlington, and it is to be hoped that she will donate the same to the State-Collection. The written manuscript, being in ancient English, reads as follows:
Nov. 29, A. D. 1564. This is the solemn day. I must now die. This is the 90th day since we left the ship; all have perished, and on the banks of this river I die. So farewell. May future posterity know our end. ~ Johne Graye.
Many suppose this the trick of some insane person or rogue, and that it ought not to receive credence; but the arguments in its favor are, to many minds, conclusive as to its antiquity. It is deemed certain that it was honestly found as above stated, and also found several feet from the surface. Its exact history can probably never be known.”
One historian who made a case for the document’s authenticity was John Perry who, with George Barney, wrote Swanton’s history for Abby Hemenway’s 1882 Gazetteer. Perry made a thoughtful analysis of the manuscript and carefully speculated on how a document like the Johne Graye letter could have been created and survived. Going back to Richard Hakluyt’s 1589 compilation of early voyages of discovery, he looks to an early expedition for confirmation that Johne Graye could have found himself wandering the American continent.
It seems that early sailors were occasionally stranded and did wander far afield from where they were put ashore. Perry makes particular reference to five sailors who went ashore on the northeastern coast of North America during Frobisher’s first expedition who were never seen again. Although this sailing was a few years after the date of John Graye’s note, Perry says it illustrates “to show by an actual occurrence that the supposed transaction before us, of which we have little definite information, may have actually taken place.”
Perry then goes to great lengths to support the authenticity of the document by demonstrating that writing implements and paper would have been readily available to a 16th-century deck hand as well as a lead tube, or the means to fashion one. He claims that the paper used is consistent with that which would have been made at the time. “It is a laid paper, well filled.”
Perry is quick to refute a well-known objection to the ink. “It is bright and shining black as Harrison’s Columbian.” Harrison’s Columbian was a popular brand of ink in fashion in 19th-century America. Perry had an expert confirm that the ink was not suspect, and that its strong color was due to the paper being oiled. Additionally, the spelling, composition and penmanship were consistent with those of the 16th century.
Perry also attests to the honesty of the men who found the lead tube and the assertion that a fraud of this nature was beyond their abilities. And furthermore, he maintained, “few, if any, get up such a matter as a hoax without revealing the secret themselves after a short delay.”
He also evinces some ethnic pride in establishing the fact that “western Vermont was visited by men of English extraction, rather than a single discovery made in the neighborhood by the French. And here it may be remarked, that these supposed adventures and the time of their occurrence, serve to invest the early history of Swanton with a romance, which perhaps belongs to no other town in the state.”
Just over 100 years after the discovery of the Graye manuscript, Ralph Nading Hill, longtime editor of Vermont Life, undertook a scientific look at the authenticity of the document. Hill, a partisan Vermonter with inestimable contributions to Vermont history and culture, brought a skeptical eye to the matter. He was particularly mindful of the report of A.A. Hayes, state assayer of Massachusetts, who apparently examined the specimen at the request of Swanton historian John Perry. While Perry found the assessment of Hayes confirmed the authenticity of the document, Mr. Hard reviewed the assayer’s report with a jaundiced eye. “Hayes,” he noted, “was content to analyze and not to judge,” which Mr. Perry took as an invitation to speculate. “Perry,” said Hill, “concluded that while proof of the genuineness of the manuscript was lacking, so was evidence that it was fraudulent. He was inclined to believe it genuine.”
Perry’s great advantage, admitted Hill, was that he commenced his investigation just 16 years after the lead tube was discovered and knew the principals personally. In the intervening years, it seemed the original document had disappeared and only a facsimile, which had been published in 1949 in Earle Newton’s Vermont Story, corroborated the tale. In the following decade, Vermont Historical Society Director John Clement dampened enthusiasm about the discovery with this comment:
The manuscript in the lead tube seems to me a hoax. I’ve never been able to locate the supposed original or the lead tube. But I did find the paper that is sometimes claimed to be the original in the Highgate Library. I sent this to the Huntington Library in California, which pronounced the paper to be of 19th-century origin, the ink to be of mid 19th century. I also sent it to Dr. Samuel Eliot Morison at Harvard, who said the script was impossible for the 16th century, and the spelling equally phony. He called it a hoax.
Despite the verdict of a great American historian, Hill did not leave the matter there.
In Vermont Life he opined, “even if it were a hoax, like the Cardiff Giant, its mysterious origin had still to be explained.” He enlisted the assistance of two scholars: T.D. Seymour Bassett of UVM’s Wilbur Collection and Alfred Whiting of the Dartmouth College Museum. Discarding the notion of carbon-14 dating (the document was not old enough for meaningful results), the informal committee failed to come up with a definitive answer.
Finally, Walter Hard, another prolific purveyor of all things Vermont, took the matter in hand by contacting Alan Cooke, a Vermonter living in England, who prevailed upon a colleague who was an expert on the early English voyages to North America. David Quinn had edited several Hakluyt volumes and was familiar with relevant primary sources. He wrote his objections to Hard, “the hand is rather one of the eighteenth century. If it is not an eighteenth-century fake, it is a modern one attempting to use an old hand but not a sufficiently antique one.” Quinn then showed the document to a lecturer in paleography (the study of ancient and historical handwriting), who commented “our opinion is that it cannot be earlier than 19th century and could be more recent.”
While at this point in the narrative, Hard and Hill leave the matter to the experts, in 1977 the aforementioned T.D.S. Bassett unearthed a fragment of a letter in the UVM archives that suggests the discovery could have been nothing more than a prank by a college boy. The anonymous missive, dated June 10, 1849, refers to both George Barney and John Perry, the co-authors of the History of Swanton, the book that introduced the document, and laments,
”Oh for the gentleman’s freedom from the demands of making a livelihood, that I could sit in Marsh’s library and put all these pieces together, proving that some Goth or his Anglo-Saxon descendant, came first in these green mountains, alas named after the effete Frenchman and his bigoted black robes.
Thus was I musing in my rooms one night when Lebbeus returned. When I told him my thoughts about relics, home faber Lebbeus impulsively proposed, ‘Let’s make one!’”
A quick survey of a Latin lexicon revealed that the word “faber,” may mean craftsman, artisan or forger. While we may never know who the author meant with the name Lebbeus, the letter gives one more reason to discredit the discovery.
The scrap discovered by Bassett also intimates a motive beyond innocent mischief. The writers, perhaps leery of French-Canadian influence along the northern border of Vermont, were hoping to recast the discovery of Lake Champlain along Anglican lines, and their nativist sentiments may have occasioned the forgery. In any event, the prank provided good sport for amateur sleuths and professional historians.
Bassett finally put the hoax to rest when he stumbled upon documents in the UVM archives that suggest, as Bassett put it, that two “college boys fooled the learned professionals and concocted what was supposed to be from a shipwrecked sailor in Queen Elizabeth’s time.” The letter from George M. Hill tells how his friend “Leb” composed a flowery message, how the boys found some old paper and ink, and an old lead pipe “so encrusted you couldn’t tell whether it came off Frobisher’s lost vessel or Cartier’s. Mr. Hill then confessed the following:
”I dropped the pipe, with its “ancient” message into a woodchuck hole. I suppose within a few years the diggers from the marble mill will have reached that far in from the bank. Won’t it be jolly to come back from the diggin’s and hear them all talking about John Graye’s coming to the Mississquoi long ago!”
Hill posted the letter just before heading West to dig for gold in California. He died, alas, in a prospector’s camp in November 1850, never finding the satisfaction of hearing the historians speculating on his fabulous forgery.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian from Barre.
