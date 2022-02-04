CLARENDON — Two men with longtime ties to the town are running for a three-year seat on the Select Board.
Arthur Menard is challenging incumbent Rick Wilbur, who’s been on the board for nine years.
Menard moved to Clarendon from Connecticut in 2000. His wife, Gloria Menard, the current town clerk, had a job with Home Depot at the time, opening stores. The couple came here before the Home Depot in Rutland opened.
“My grandfather was from Craftsbury, Vermont, and so I loved Vermont as a kid,” said Arthur Menard. “He had a dairy farm, and I loved cows. I have a hobby farm right now. Pretty much if you ask anybody in Clarendon, they know Munchkin Farm.”
Menard has been active in town government during his time in Clarendon. He’s on the Zoning Board of Adjustment, the Community Center board, a justice of the peace and spent 10 years as a lister. He’s also served as an election official.
He became involved in town government in 2008 when he went to grieve a tax valuation, and the late Arthur Knox told him he’d make a good lister.
“Art Knox was a really nice guy, and he taught me a lot about politics and what goes on,” said Menard.
While living in Connecticut, Menard ran a machine shop. He closed it in the early 1990s, went into a machine shop business with his brother, then later went back out on his own.
“I still have a machine shop now — it’s in my garage,” he said. “So I’ve been self-employed basically most of my life. I run CNC machines, I make parts for ATMs and that kind of stuff.”
Menard believes the board should rethink its approach to budgeting.
“One of the things that the Select Board tries real hard to do is level-fund things. And I don’t feel that’s the right approach,” he said. “If you have, let’s look at sand and salt on the roads. You level fund it from one year to the next. But in one year the cost of sand and salt goes up 10%. That means you have 10% less material to work with, so my question is which 10% of the roads are you not going to sand and salt?”
That being said, he does believe in keeping taxes low.
He’d also like to see the board be more deliberate in some of its decisions.
“It would be nice if they slowed things down a little bit sometimes. They make decisions like it needs to be done tonight rather than get the opinions of some of the constituents,” he said. “I know that the Second Amendment Sanctuary Town when that went through, there were a lot of people that were upset about it. And not that I disagree with what they did, but the procedure that they (used to do it).
In early 2020, firearms advocates pushed to have Vermont towns adopt nonbinding resolutions supporting the Second Amendment. Clarendon was among the first to do so, with the board voting unanimously on Jan. 27, 2020, to adopt such a resolution. Some residents were upset the board did so without first seeking public input.
Wilbur came to Clarendon in 1969. His father was from Vermont, and when he retired the family moved to nearby Wallingford. Wilbur graduated high school there, then moved to Clarendon. He worked as an alarm technician for a local company for 33 years, which overlapped with the 22 years he spent as town constable.
“I was so interested in the crime problems we were having and the speeding on the roads and that stuff,” he said. First, he joined Crime Stoppers, fielding tips until a friend suggested he seek a job in law enforcement. He obtained the needed qualifications and served as constable until joining the Select Board.
He also spent 15 years as a deputy with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
“I had to get out of it because I had three strokes about a year and a half ago, but I’m doing well with it, doing good,” he said.
His main beat as a deputy was patrolling the former Diamond Run Mall in Rutland Town.
“I was one of two officers that patrolled it inside the building and out. We took care of all the calls from the stores, we took care of the people that thought everything was free without having to pay for it and took care of them. It was an exciting job, I really enjoyed it,” he said.
Once the mall closed, he was assigned to the courthouse, which he liked, since it meant interacting with people.
“I’m a people person, and I like hearing from people, I like talking to them to find out what they expect of us, and our door is always open for meetings when we have the meetings; and quite honestly it’s rare that we get somebody to come in. Unless it’s a really, really hot topic,” he said.
He said the board has had to push back against state government several times on various issues.
“We’re a five-member board of course, and it’s been a lot of fun, really,” he said. “We’ve tackled a lot of the problems in town and even fought with Montpelier a few times. I’ve been a part of a lot of things we’ve ended up calling the state on or at least sending letters of our displeasure.”
He said the biggest challenge he sees the town facing at the moment is the reworking of House districts. The proposal being debated in Montpelier now would see each district with one representative.
“We as a board sent a letter to Montpelier absolutely opposing the redistricting,” said Wilbur. “We have two representatives in our district, and we would end up losing one, and if we lost one I think that’s a disservice to the people down here.”
He said he doesn’t like to get overly political, but believes the redistricting proposal is meant to favor Democrats.
“I just think it’s a ploy from Montpelier to try to get more votes on their side and this is one way to do it,” he said. “But what we lose, we lose the people’s voice, and that’s the hardest part, people need to be heard.”
He’s proud of how the board has managed the budget during the nine years he’s been on it.
“We’ve saved the taxpayers as much as we can save them, and many times we’ve been level funded. And this year is no different. We’re not going to be raising any taxes this year, and it’s just getting people to buckle down and check their budgets like the road crew or the administration, keep it as low as we can keep it,” he said.
Though he’s no longer a deputy, Wilbur acts as the board’s liaison to the sheriff’s department, relaying complaints, mainly about traffic, to the deputy on-duty.
