CHESTER — Maddie Wilson, the only senior on Green Mountain, scored the lone goal on senior night to give the Chieftains a 1-0 victory over Rivendell Wednesday in Southern Vermont League soccer.
Green Mountain had 15 shots to Rivendell’s nine.
The Chieftains end the regular season at 5-9 while Rivendell is 8-5.
West Rutland 5, MSJ 0
WEST RUTLAND — Kiera Pipeling scored three times to lead West Rutland to a 5-0 victory over Mount St. Joseph in SVL soccer Wednesday.
Serena Coombs recorded her seventh shutout as the Golden Horde improves to 11-2.
Madison Guay and Kiana Grabowski also scored for West Rutland.
West Rutland ends the season on the road at Black River on Friday night.
MSJ is 1-12.
Long Trail 4, Black River 0
DORSET — Molly Sanderson had a pair of goals to lift Long Trail over Black River 4-0 in SVL play Wednesday.
Black River dropped to 5-7 and needs help from other teams to hold on to a home field in the first round of the tournament. Compounding matters is an ACL injury to Jordan Devereux against MSJ on Saturday that ended her season.
The Black River forward is a steadying influence and does a lot of things that don’t show up on the scoresheet.
“It just really hurts us,” said coach Howie Paul.
Long Trail is 6-9 and could face Black River in the opening round.
Black River ends the regular season on Friday night against West Rutland in what could well be the final Presidents game at Dorsey Park; the school is closing after this school year.
FIELD HOCKEY
Burr and Burton 5, Hartford 2
MANCHESTER — Annabelle Gray scored twice and Burr and Burton handed Hartford a 5-2 setback in SVL field hockey Wednesday.
BBA built a 5-0 lead with other goals from Arden Woitach, Perrin Marion and Emma Hall before the Hurricanes’ Kennedy Mullen and Esie Davis scored.
Hannah Callen had 14 saves and Mac Thuermer one save for BBA, which finished the regular season at 8-6.
Bailey Cameron had nine saves for Hartford, 10-4-1.
TUESDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
Woodstock boys, BBA girls win
SVL Large School title
WOODSTOCK — Riley Shepard won in a runaway and led the Woodstock boys to the Southern Vermont League Large School Championship in cross country at Knox Meadow.
Shepard’s time of 17:26 outdistanced runner-up Tad Dauch of Thetford (18:03) and the Wasps won over No. 2 Rutland High School (34-59).
An even more impressive margin of victory was posted by Abigail Broadley of Bellows Falls in the girls race. She ran 19:58 to easily beat No. 2 Liara Foley of Burr and Burton (21:13) but the Bulldogs claimed the team title by a whisker, 36-38, over the Terriers.
BBA had four of the top seven finishers.
Woodstock was third at 98, Rutland fourth at 102, Thetford fifth at 110 and Brattleboro sixth at 126.
BF was third in the boys race at 83, followed by Thetford at 102, Brattleboro at 105, Burr and Burton at 140 and Mount Anthony at 188.
BOYS TOP 10
1, Shepard, Woodstock, 17:26; 2, Dauch, Thetford, 18:03; 3, Eamon Detmer, Thetford, 18:13; 4, Matteo Bango, Thetford, 18:20; 5, Brady Giesler, Rutland, 18:23; 6, Owen Coates, Woodstock, 18:46; 8, Tim Salteroy, Bellows Falls, 18:56; 9, Dillon Roussel, Rutland, 19:00; 10, Calef Hepler, Woodstock, 19:04.
GIRLS TOP 10
1, Broadley, Bellows Falls, 19:58; 2, Foley, Burr and Burton, 21:13; 3, Stephanie Acsea, Bellows Falls, 21:41; 4, Rosanna Myog, Rutland, 22:17; 5, Maggie Brown, Burr and Burton, 22:44; 6, Grace Cabasco, Burr and Burton, 22:48; 7, Lily Busch, Burr and Burton, 23:11; 8, Victoria Bassette, Bellows Falls, 23:27; 9, Bronman Morris, Woodstock, 23:28; 01, Molly Shearer, Woodstock, 23:43.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hartford 3, Otter Valley 1
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Hartford topped Otter Valley 3-1 in SVL soccer Tuesday, dropping the Otters to 4-8-1.
Liv White scored for the Otters with an assist from Leah Pinkowski.
The Otters will finish the regular season Saturday night at Springfield.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Castleton 2, Sage 1
CASTLETON — Freshman Tatum Shappy scored her second goal 2:34 into the second overtime period to lift the Castleton University women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Sage on Tuesday evening at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Shappy’s game-winner came on a strike from 20 yards out to the left-side netting.
Liz Bell played in a ball toward the goal, which was deflected by a Sage defender to Shappy with plenty of space. She made no mistake in depositing her seventh goal of the season.
Kallan Shertzer made 13 saves in the effort for the Gators. Loren Henderson improved to 7-5-0 after a three-save performance.
Castleton returns to Little East conference play on Friday when it hosts Eastern Connecticut State at 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Castleton ppd.
CASTLETON — The threat of heavy rain forced postponement of the Castleton University men’s soccer game with Sage Wednesday night.
