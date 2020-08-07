For the first time in about five months, Northshire Bookstore will host a live author event at its Manchester store Monday but something about it will be a little bit wimpy.
The event will be a stop on the “Awesome Friendly Socially-Distanced Adventure Tour” of author Jeff Kinney, known for his “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series. The tour, promoting Kinney’s latest kids’ book, “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,” was designed to be a safe experience with precautions taken to lessen the chances of spreading COVID during the pandemic.
Dafydd Wood, events manager for the Northshire, said the Northshire had hosted some virtual events in recent months but Monday will be the first real in-person author event since Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency in Vermont in March.
The last Manchester event was Paul Krugman, the Nobel laureate, economist and New York Times columnist and events are resuming with an author on another end of the spectrum whose successful series present the fictional writings and drawings of middle school student Greg Heffley.
Wood said the Northshire was approached by Kinney’s publisher, asking whether the Northshire would be interested in hosting a stop on the Adventure tour.
“Of course, I leapt at it,” Wood said.
Kinney has appeared at both Northshire stores, in Manchester and in Saratoga Springs, New York, but this will be a very different experience for fans who come to see him.
Kinney will be in the back parking lot of the Northshire near a colorful tour bus he’s using for the event. Tickets will be taken at the front of the bookstore and fans will then be directed to a line that goes through the parking lot with marks at six-foot intervals to show where people should stand for safe social distancing from other fans.
When the fans get to Kinney, he will hand them a pre-signed copy of the book with an 8-foot-long tool similar to the devices used to pick up trash on highways. A staff member with the tour will be there to take a photo that includes the fan and Kinney, which will be uploaded to Dropbox. As fans are checked in, they will be provided instructions for downloading the photo.
Masks are required and no more than 200 tickets, representing one child and one adult, will be sold. The event is broken into four times, starting at 1 p.m., and the first two are already sold out.
While Wood acknowledged that a “traditional” author event often includes a reading, author remarks or a question and answer session, Monday’s event, designed to limit the chances of spreading the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, will not include those kinds of features.
Still, fans will have a brief interaction with Kinney, Wood said.
One factor that motivated the Kinney appearance was that Kinney, owns a store that is, like the Northshire, an independent bookstore, Wood said. As a children’s book author, Kinney recognizes that kids don’t respond as well to virtual events as they do to a chance to meet their favorite authors in person, Wood added.
While Wood said he and the Northshire staff were excited to host the Monday event, he said he didn’t expect it would kick off a return to the kind of regular author appearances for which the Northshire is known.
Authors like Stephen King, Norman Mailer, Gloria Steinem, Hillary Clinton, David Sedaris, Garrison Keillor, Annie Proulx and Alan Alda have been guests at the store but Wood said unless an author had a strong enough draw to justify an outdoor event, he wasn’t sure future events would justify the effort needed to keep it safe but successful.
However, he added, he was open to the possibility.
A major appearance like the one on Monday might also remind readers that the Northshire, a Vermont-owned business, is open for customers, seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and provides some of the most essential items to those Vermonters who are largely still self-quarantining: A good book.
Wood said he also wanted to credit Kinney for a feature of the tour. At each stop, Kinney will make two special visits with the children of a frontline, essential worker who has provided service through the pandemic. In Manchester, those families have already been chosen.
Kinney will be at the Northshire at 1 p.m. Monday. Tickets for the event, which can be purchased through Northshire’s website, are $16.99, which admits one child and one adult and includes a signed copy of the “Awesome Friendly Adventure” book.
