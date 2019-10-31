KILLINGTON — The town won’t have to pay back $196,534 to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but it’s not completely off the hook and will have to reimburse the federal government for $137,403.
Select Board Chairman Steve Finneron said in a Wednesday interview that during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 two large culverts, one on Stage Road, the other on Ravine Road, washed out. The town replaced them with concrete bridge structures and was reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, only to later learn that the federal agency thought the town went beyond the scope of the agreed-upon work and wanted the money back. This was prior to Finneron joining the board. He said the town appealed the decision, and that process has been going on for several years, coming to an end in late October with the final decisions being issued.
Finneron said the town has been budgeting for the possibility it would have to pay back the roughly $333,000 for several years.
He said the town briefly thought both final appeals had been denied, but learned Thursday that wasn’t the case. Finneron said the news is welcome, and the Select Board plans to explore ways of paying the $137,403, for the Stage Road project, back. He said there might be “after-the-fact” grants the town can apply for, or possibly a loan or payment plan.
Ben Rose, recovery and mitigation section chief with Vermont Emergency Management, said Wednesday that only about 20% of the appeals towns make to FEMA are ultimately granted. While the town will have to pay back on one of the projects, this could be considered a good outcome.
The Select Board discussed this in December, after being denied. It sought to ask U.S. House Rep. Peter Welch for assistance on the final appeal, which it got.
“In addition to staff work advising Killington on how best to proceed, Peter visited Killington and discussed that and other issues with the previous town manager, Debbie Schwartz, in January of 2017,” said Lincoln Peek, spokesman for Welch’s office. “He also partnered with the delegation on this issue.”
The town was supported as well by other members of the Vermont Congressional Delegation, U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy, and Bernie Sanders, the latter of whom is currently running for president.
